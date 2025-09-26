Worldwide Boxing Schedule for Sept 27: MVP, ProBox, BKFC 81

It may not seem like there’s much on the boxing schedule for September 27, but there are tasty bites for fans from around the world if you know where to look. NY Fights has the boxing menu for this pugilistic buffet so you don’t need to look anywhere else.

Boxing Schedule for Saturday, September 27

Most Valuable Promotions, Montreal, Quebec: Cudos vs Clavel, MVP 15

It’s a championship edition from the Theatre St-Denis in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, available live on DAZN with prelims at 5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT.

In the main event, IBF World Strawweight champion Sol Cudos of Buenos Aires, Argentina (10-0-2, 3 KOs) takes on MVP’s newest signee, Canadian boxing star and Montreal native Kim Clavel (21-2, 3 KOs) in a 10-round women’s title fight. Cudos won the vacant title in April and will make her first title defense against Clavel.

Clavel is the former WBC champion and a professional nurse who returned to work in a long-term care facility during the pandemic, an act of courage and humanity that earned her the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2020 ESPY Awards.

“To headline my tenth main event, this time with MVP in an iconic venue like Théâtre St-Denis in Montréal, is an honor and a motivation like no other,” said Clavel. “Being the headliner for MVP’s first event in Québec makes this moment even more special.”

In the co-main event. exciting young pro and two-time Canadian Olympian, amateur world champion, and number one IBF and WBA middleweight contender Tamm Thibeault (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Cristina Mazzotti of Italy (1-0).

Quebec native Thibeault boasts an outstanding amateur career, highlighted by the best finish ever for a Canadian woman boxer at the Olympic Games, reaching the quarterfinals in Paris 2024. She now lives in England while pursuing her master’s degree in urban design.

In her last fight, Thibault fought eight three-minute rounds on the Taylor Serrano 2 undercard, scoring a TKO victory over number one contender Mary Casamassa. Thibault is currently the number one contender with both the IBF and WBA.

Thibault fights for the first time as a pro in at home. “Quebec has always been close to my heart, and stepping into the ring here as a pro is nothing less than special. I carry so much pride representing not only Team Canada but also my home province, and I want to give the fans a performance that reflects all the hard work and sacrifices that brought me here.”

Headlining the preliminary card is 19-year-old Javon “Wanna” Walton of Atlanta (2-0-1, 1 KO). Walton signed with MVP in July 2023 as an athlete under development before making his pro debut in 2024. Walton began boxing at the age of four, and at age eight became one of America’s youngest amateur prospects, becoming a two-time Junior Olympic national silver medalist.

Walton is an acclaimed actor who captured international attention with his debut role as the beloved drug dealer “Ashtray” in the HBO Max Emmy-winning series Euphoria, starring Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney. He is the youngest-ever athlete to sign with Nike’s Jordan Brand. He trains under his father and coach, DJ Walton.

Undefeated light flyweight Naomy Valle of Costa Rica (14-0, 9 KOs) will face the undefeated Frederica Macri of Italy (6-0-1, 1 KO). Valle is the younger sister of world champion Yokasta Valle. She is also a popular reality star in her home nation, winning “Mira Quién Baila,” the Spanish-language version in Costa Rica of “Dancing With The Stars.” She donated the $15,000 prize to the National Children’s Hospital.

Montreal native and respected combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani joins the broadcast team as ringside reporter on fight night, marking Helwani’s first time part of an official team calling an event in Montreal. Did you know Helwani is Canadian? News to me!

ProBox: Lopez vs Henderson, Kissimmee, Florida, ProBoxTV.com

ProBox matchmakers put together all-action fights between evenly matched competitors. While they might not be household names now, many have risen to the top, including Lester Martinez, who surprised many people fighting to a split draw two weeks ago against Christian Mbilli.

ProBox starts its card with prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on its YouTube channel.

Rising star Najee Lopez of Puerto Rico (14-0, 11 KOs) hopes to follow in Martinez’s footsteps. He starts in the main event at Oscealo Heritage Park against Kalvin Henderson of Arkansas (19-2-1, 13 KOs) in what’s sure to be ProBox banger of a main event. Lopez weighed in at 174.8 pounds and Henderson at 173.8 pounds.

Lopez is well-positioned for a title fight opportunity, ranked highly by both the WBA and IBF in the light heavyweight division. Henderson will present a true test for Lopez, as he has enough power to be dangerous.

The co-main event features Emiliano Moreno of Long Beach, California (12-0, 7 KOs) against Raul Garcia of the Dominican Republic (14-2-1, 12 KOs) in a ten-round super welterweight bout.

Also featured is 2024 Puerto Rican Olympian Juanmita Lopez De Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs), son of former world champion Juan Manuel Lopez, who’s been making a splash in his early bouts. He fights Luis Morales of Fort Worth, Texas (4-1, 2 KOs).

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships: BKFC 81, DeGale vs Floyd, Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

If you’re into BKFC or simply curious, check the Saturday card from the UK featuring former world champion James DeGale making his bare-knuckle debut four years after retiring from boxing.

BKFC 81 airs on DAZN starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT with prelims.

When we last saw DeGale, he was getting thrashed by Chris Eubank Jr. in 2019. Now the former super middleweight champion and 2008 Olympic gold medalist is returning to combat sports. He will fight Matt Floyd of Australia who is also making his debut. DeGale weighed in at 177.4 pounds, and Floyd at 178.4 pounds.

The curiosity factor alone makes it worth a look for DAZN subscribers. No word whether his sister and former assistant Eloise (who DeGale famously accused Floyd Mayweather of pursuing) will be on hand.

Also on the card is a reality star matchup between two previous winners on Love Island, Aaron Chalmers and Jack Fincham. Nope, have no idea who they are.

GBM Sports: Park Community Arena, Sheffield, England, DAZN

GBM, a regional promoter started three years ago by former British heavyweight Izzy Asif of Sheffield, offers a card of regional talent and prospects headlined by super lightweights Ben Crocker of Swansea, Wales (14-0-1, 2 KOs) vs Sean McComb of Ireland (19-2, 5 KOs) in a ten round bout. The IBF European title is on the line.

Also on the card is a fight for the British and Commonwealth women’s junior featherweight titles between Tysie Gallagher of Luton (9-2) and Ellie Hellewell of Doncaster (7-0, 1 KO).

The card airs on DAZN with undercard fights starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT>

Also of note, although with no North American broadcast available, former super welterweight champion Eimantas Stanionis returns after his loss to Jaron Ennis in a homecoming fight in Kaunas, Lithuania.