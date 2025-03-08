Vargas Jr vs Cordones Purse: Who Will Earn Big?

Fernando Vargas Jr and Juan Carlos Cordones will step into the ring on June 29th for the WBC Fecarbox Super Welterweight title. Both fighters are vying for the WBC Fecarbox Super Welterweight title, a win that could propel them towards an international title shot.

The stakes are high for Vargas Jr and Cordones as they look to climb the boxing ranks, but how much will they earn from the bout? Here’s our Vargas Jr vs Cordones purse breakdown.

Vargas Jr vs Cordones Purse: First Big Paycheck?

Vargas Jr is the main attraction of this fight, so the Vargas Jr vs Cordones purse will be split in favor of the hometown boy. Cordones returns to the ring after a two-year hiatus, riding a four-fight losing streak. That’s not a desirable combination by any means, so the La Romana native will be happy to receive the smaller share of the Vargas Jr vs Cordones payouts.

You wouldn’t be surprised to know that this fight will not break into the highest boxing fighter pay records of the year. That said, the Vargas Jr vs Cordones prize money gives both fighters sufficient financial incentive to trade punches this weekend.

As per our estimates, Vargas Jr will bank a $100,000 payout, thanks to his rising profile and local crowd support. A $40,000 windfall awaits Cordones for his return fight, a surprising sum considering his two-year hiatus and recent struggles.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Vargas Jr vs Cordones

Rising star Fernando Vargas Jr prepares to make his mark at Southwest University Park. The undefeated 154-pound fighter (14-0, 13 KOs) gears up for a move to the 147-pound division. Aiming to extend his family’s boxing legacy, Vargas Jr. carries the weight of a famous name.

He is the son of former US Olympian Fernando Vargas Sr. and brother to fellow professional boxers Amado and Emiliano.

Vargas boasts a staggering 13 knockouts in his 14 wins, with his 2022 victory over Alejandro Martinez standing out as the most impressive. A southpaw, Vargas dominated the overmatched Martinez, securing a second-round stoppage in their six-round junior middleweight bout at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Vargas’ size advantage was evident throughout the opening round, as he repeatedly landed heavy punches, keeping Martinez on the defensive. Early signs of trouble emerged for Martinez when a Vargas left-right combination sent him reeling just 45 seconds into the fight.

This fight was televised as the prestigious opener for the pay-per-view portion of the Jose Zepeda-Regis Prograis undercard.

Juan Carlos Cordones also enjoyed an invincible run in his first 14 fights. However, he has been on a four-fight slum since losing his first professional fight of his career.

Danielito Zorrilla dealt the Dominican his first defeat as he cruised to a knockout victory against Cordones in less than two minutes in August, 2019. Cordones could not produce the comeback performance he needed in his follow-up fight to reignite his spirits. As a result, he suffered another knockout defeat, and this time the opponent was Rolando Romero.

Cordones’ career has stalled since then. He lost both of his last two fights and will be stepping back into the ring after a two-year layoff.