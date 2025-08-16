Undercard Recap: Filip Hrgovic Survives, Ray Ford Thrives in Riyadh

Early action in Riyadh on the Itauma vs Whyte undercard delivered solid competition, including a Round of the Year candidate between Filip Hrgovic and David Adeleye.

Filip Hrgovic Gets Past Determined David Adeleye

Filip Hrgovic of Croatia (19-1, 14 KOs) got a stiffer challenge from British Champion David Adeleye of London (14-2, 13 KOs) than you’d guess merely from the scorecards. Hrgovic won the unanimous decision 99-90 twice and 98-91.

Hrgovic said prior to the fight he had his best camp ever, his first full camp with veteran trainer Abel Sanchez in Big Bear, California. Hrgovic was in excellent condition thanks to Sanchez, and it allowed him to survive two serious threats to win the fight.

The first was a wicked cut from an Adeleye jab in round two. Blood poured down Hrgovic’s face as he went to the corner. Sanchez is an able, experienced cutman and did double duty, tidying up Hrgovic’s cut. It became a non-factor just as quickly as it happened.

Hrgovic had the upper hand, although Adeleye wasn’t in serious danger, trading good shots with Hrgovic.

It was in the eighth round that the fight fired up. Hrgovic pushed Adeleye back to the corner, landing several solid hooks. Adeleye hissed at Hrgovic like a dragon. Hrgovic promptly dropped the Brit with a chopping right hook to the temple. It was straight out of Sanchez’s Gennadiy Golvokin toolkit.

Adeleye got up on wobbly legs. It appears the fight might end here. Instead, Adeleye unloaded a barrage of power shots. He hurt Hrgovic with multiple right and left hooks, whipping his head side to side. With a minute left, would either man survive the round? They did, to the applause of fans in their living rooms around the world.

Hrgovic could have boxed his way safely to a win, but he engaged with Adeleye to the end of the fight. It was a solid win for Hrgovic, but the scorecards don’t tell the story of Adeleye’s good effort. Adeleye started too late in the fight to gain ground and be competitive on the scorecards. Fans will welcome seeing both men again.

Raymond Ford Outclasses Abraham Nova

Former WBA featherweight strap holder Raymond “Savage” Ford of Camden, New Jersey (18-1-1, 8 KOs) delivered a solid ten rounds at super featherweight for a unanimous decision over former WBC super featherweight challenger Abraham Nova of Albany, New York (24-4-1, 17 KOs). Scorecards were 97-93, 97-93, and 96-94.

Nova was a late replacement when Anthony Cacace withdrew due to injury. But Nova made it clear he wasn’t coming off the couch. Accompanied to the ring by his popular “Supernova” mascot, Nova gave Ford a solid go.

But the speed and footwork of Ford were too much for Nova to overcome, even as Nova delivered a rally in the tenth round. For a second, Ford’s own come-from-behind win against Otabek Kholmatov came to mind. But Ford was in no danger. He never let Nova get close enough to do damage, and he fought well off the back foot when necessary.

Ford says he feels far more powerful at 130 pounds. It’s also driven him to be more aggressive. We need to see him up against Cacace next. Make it happen, Queensberry.

Alakel Makes It Two For Abel Sanchez

Saudi lightweight “Mighty” Mohammed Alakel (5-0, 1 KO) got his first knockout win as a professional over Yumnam Santosh Singh of India (3-7, 1 KO).The influence of his new trainer, Abel Sanchez, was apparent when Alakel hit Singh with an overhand right to the temple and dropped him for the win at 2:26 of the first round.

“I feel like I’m sitting down on my punches more,” said Alakel. “I always had power, but it came out in training.”

We aren’t saying Alakel is the next coming of Gennadiy Golovkin, but the trademark GGG punch was fun to see, along with Alakel’s backflip of victory.