Boxing and Bucks: What is the Uldedaj vs Ward Purse?

Dubai is ready to host a showdown between Juergen Uldedaj and Steven Ward at the Motorspace Dubai Investment Park this weekend. Boxing fans are buzzing not just for the action that will take place in the ring but also for the Uldedaj vs Ward purse.

Both fighters will clash for the IBF International Cruiserweight title on July 19, 2024. We’ll not only discuss the dynamics of this fight, but we’ll also dive into how much money each fighter will take out of it. The bout is set to start at 02:00 p.m. EST.

Inside the Uldedaj vs Ward Purse

It’s not just the cruiserweight title that is on the line; the Uldedaj vs Ward payouts is also a hot topic among analysts and boxing enthusiasts. There are speculations about the exact figures of the purses, but we can make informed estimates keeping in view the past fight purses and the industry insiders.

Juergen Uldedaj is estimated to make $200,000, while Steven Ward will earn around $150,000 from this match. The substantial ring experience of both fighters warrants these impressive payouts.

The sponsorship and promotions by some major entities, like DAZN, will significantly raise the fighters’ purses. Also, the unique fanbase anticipating this fight from the UK and Albania will enhance the financial stakes and fight marketability.

Uldedaj vs Ward Purse Analysis

Juergen Uldedaj holds a professional record of 17-1 with six knockouts. Despite the fact that Uldedaj took a two-year break from 2021–2023, he still appears to be standing in a stronger position in the ring with more experience and class.

His recent successful bout against Damir Beljo shows that he’s still in the game. This impressive record by Uldedaj validates that he commands a significant purse. He also holds significant potential to become a future star in the cruiserweight division.

Steven Ward stands as a formidable opponent in the ring, despite a couple of losses in his career. Ward holds a professional record of 14-2 with only four knockouts. He was not signed up for this fight at first, but the last-minute injury to Squeo turned in his favor.

The 33-year-old Ward has been away from his boxing career for years and has only fought once since he came back. Ward, who is also known as ‘The Quiet Man’, holds the potential to surprise his opponent in the ring. His recent victory against Perry Howe demonstrates his persistence despite the career gap.

Ward’s estimated net worth is more than eight million dollars, and he will also receive a substantial sum from this bout. It will be interesting to witness if the Belfast man can get his career back on track with this fight.

This bout for the IBF European cruiserweight title will bring prestige as well as financial incentives. Both fighters will strive to get the most out of this bout. It will not just be a clash of talents but also a high-stakes financial contest. Stay tuned to see who comes out victorious both in the ring and in earning.