Topps Drops New Boxing Cards on August 11 – But No Tank Davis

Collectors, get ready to rumble. The Topps collectible card company announced Friday its first new set of boxing trading cards since 1951.

Which fighters are in this inaugural release? More importantly, which notable American fighter is NOT included?

Topps Enlists Multiple Promoters

Called “Topps Chrome Boxing,” the company reports the 100-card base set features a mix of champions, contenders, rising stars, and legendary names in Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing.

The company reports it is the first boxing release in history to be officially licensed by multiple boxing promotions.

The cards will be available for pre-order on Monday, August 11, at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT. You can sign up for a reminder notice on the Topps website here.

Floyd Mayweather – and Jake Paul

On its social media, Topps pictures several cards, including a prime Floyd Mayweather…

… and yes, Jake Paul.

Notably, the Mayweather card contains an error. Mayweather never competed at featherweight. He fought for nearly the first half of his career at super featherweight, including his fight against Diego Corrales on January 20, 2001 – which appears to be the inspiration for the artwork on this card.

Collectors can look for a wide variety of chase parallels, autographs, and case hit inserts. Topps indicates on its website that collectors can find several first-time signers across the autograph subsets. There are eight cards per pack, and 12 packs per box.

Tank Davis Card – MIA From The Lineup

One card NOT in the lineup: Gervonta “Tank” Davis. Topps made a point of posting on X/Twitter, stating that Davis would not be included.

No reason was given, but it’s likely due to his current legal status. Davis was arrested on July 10, 2025, in Miami Beach on a domestic violence battery charge.

It’s far from his first run-in with the criminal justice system. The arrest came after a draw against Lamont Roach Jr., a fight Davis was expected to win. A rematch was initially reported for August 16, but no formal announcement was made, and the fight withered after Davis’s arrest threw it into disarray. It’s unknown when or if Davis will fight again.

However, a post on the r/Boxing subreddit page included photos of cards reported in the collection, including a Gervonta Davis card. If it exists, it will set off a fever quest among collectors. Other cards pictured on Reddit include Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Thomas Hearns.

Also included are undisputed light heavyweight champion Dmitriy Bivol and women’s pros Mikaela Mayer and Skye Nicolson.

Wondering whether this is worth your investment? The last set of boxing cards Topps produced in 1951 included American heavyweight champions Rocky Marciano, Joe Louis, Jersey Joe Walcott, and Ezzard Charles. Hall of Fame fighters Sugar Ray Robinson and Jake LaMotta were also featured in the set.

This selection was auctioned off by Wheatland Auction Services.

Twenty boxers who are now in the International Boxing Hall of Fame were featured in the 1951 set.