The UFC vs USADA – What We Know so Far

The UFC has announced that, as of December 31st, they’ll be cutting ties with the anti-doping agency, USADA. This separation, so far, has not been a very pretty one. Fighters in the past have had their issues with USADA, primarily in regard to the timing of some random visits. However, it was the unexpected nature of USADA testing that made them so effective in catching those looking for a supplemental edge over an opponent.

Now, this doesn’t mean that 2024 will be the year of gear; the UFC has already found another anti-doping agency that’ll conduct tests and fill the role that USADA was playing for the UFC athletes.