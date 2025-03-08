Superlek vs Takeru Prediction: Will Superlek Silence the Japanese Crowd?

With Superlek vs Takeru as the main event of the already stacked ONE 165 card this weekend, things are about to get wild on January 28th in the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. Read on for the best Superlek vs Takeru prediction ahead of this title fight.

While originally scheduled to face ONE Championship Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangong in a super fight, Takeru Segawa faces now the Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a One Flyweight Kickboxing Championship bout, after Rodtang’s withdrawal due to a hand injury.

One 165: Superlek vs Takeru Predictions

Let us first break down some amazing stats and features of both these fighters.

With 179 wins combined and only 31 losses, this main event certainly will deliver one of the most exciting Flyweight Kickboxing matchups in recent months.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 Preview

Superlek ‘The Kicking Machine’ Kiatmoo9 (136-29-4) certainly knows how to bring the heat, as he comes into this one fresh off a win against Muay Thai legend Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangong in his most recent bout.

Riding a 10-fight win streak, ‘The Kicking Machine’ has all the momentum to silence the Japanese pro-Takeru crowd at ONE 165: Superlek vs Kiatmoo and make a statement against one of the best kickboxers in the world.

And thanks to his signature weapon, his ever-devastating lethal kicks, he might have what it takes to bring down the hometown favorite Takeru. While Rodtang may be more of an all-out aggressor, Superlek is known for his more technical approach, something Takeru might have to adjust to.

Takeru Segawa Preview

The other half of the two-man dance in our Superlek vs Segawa prediction is the popular kickboxer Takeru ’The Natural Born Crusher’ Segawa (43-3-0), a legend in his own right as the only three weight champion in K-1 history.

Winning his ONE Championship debut last year in Paris, France for the ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship against Bailey Sugden due to a KO (Head Kick), much is expected from this hyped-up kickboxing legend.

Proclaimed by many as the best pound-for-pound fighter in combat sports today, Takeru Segawa was riding a 35-fight win streak before losing a unanimous decision to Tenshin Nasukawa.

And while Superlek may be known for his lethal kicking, Takeru certainly has some dangerous weapons of his own. If ‘The Natural Born Cursher’ can utilize his heavy hands and his veteran experience in kickboxing, he might have a chance to defeat the reigning king.

Official Superlek vs Takeru Prediction

It’s a tight one here, given the brilliant form that Superlek has shown in recent fights.

However, for our official Superlek vs Takeru prediction we can’t get away from the three weight champ doing it again on Sunday. Takeru is arguably the best kickboxer the world has seen in the past few decades, and we say that will shine through loud and clear at ONE 165 this weekend.