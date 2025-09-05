Sugar Núñez, Oscar Valdez: Sweet Boxing Doubleheader From Mexico

IBF World Super Featherweight champion Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Núñez is now part of the boxing legacy of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In this coastal city, hugging the Sea of Cortez (or Gulf of California as you prefer), boxing is a way of life. This city of 350,000 punches above its weight, producing top champions and exciting performers in the ring like Jorge Arce, Ray Beltran, Hugo Fidel Cázares, Antonio DeMarco, Fernando Montiel, Humberto Soto … and now, Sugar Núñez

Núñez (28-1, 27 KOs) makes the first defense of his title against Christopher Diaz of Orlando, Florida (30-5, 19 KOs) in a homecoming fight at Centro De Usos Multiples Los Mochis in Sinaloa, Mexico on Saturday. The fight airs live on DAZN in what’s sure to headline another action-filled Matchroom Boxing card starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Núñez is among the most entertaining and exciting fighters to watch today. He swears he’s “just getting started.”

Núñez Returns Home After Road Victory In Japan

Núñez won the title on the road, and it was no easy assignment against hometown favorite Masanori Rikiishi in Yokohama, Japan, in May. Núñez put his power punching on display to score the victory, his third win on the road for the 28-year-old Mexican champion.

While Diaz is not the threat posed by Rikiishi, he’s no pushover. Diaz is a veteran with significant knockout power of his own. He will bring his Puerto Rican pride to the table in a classic Mexico vs Puerto Rico clash.

Núñez has trained at the same gym in Los Mochis for 14 years, still doing his roadwork with runs to the beach at sunrise. On the busy street in front of the gym, Núñez said people wave and yell “Sugar!” when they recognize him, and he always waves back, whether he knows them or not.

“I’m grateful that people support me, but we are aware of the commitment we have, and we try to put aside the issue of socializing and all that. At the end of the day, you have to work, and you have to take the commitment seriously,” said Núñez.

Sugar Núñez A Sweet Treat For Hometown Fans

Saturday’s fight is Núñez’s way of thanking his fans. “It’s great to have this first defense at home here in Los Mochis and the people are as excited as I am for this event. I think it will be a historic event, I’m sure everyone be supporting me and from my hometown, my region, they’ll be all watching this fight.”

For him, boxing is always about putting on a show, and that’s doubly so at home on Saturday. “I can assure you this will be no exception. A Mexican boxer identifies as a warrior and as an athlete with many dreams and goals, and balls; above all, a lot of balls,” insists Núñez.

The 28-year-old says he doesn’t lose sight of his goals ahead of him. “I know I still have a long way to go. We’re just getting started. I’m about to make my first defense. My goal is to be an idol. Thank God, we are world champion. To maintain it, even become champion in different categories, and to set a good example for kids, the next generation, and to all people in general.”

Núñez spent time earlier this week greeting kids and fans at his gym and handing out tickets to see Saturday’s fight card.

Christopher Diaz Plans To Seize The Day

Diaz joined Núñez at his gym and received a warm welcome from the kids, but he’s likely to get a frosty reception Saturday night. He doesn’t intend to squander the opportunity.

“I’m always ready for fights,” said Diaz. “I’ve had world title opportunities in the past and I’ve not quite been able to get over the line. I’ve fought some experienced fighters, I had an absolute war with Navarette, and I think you’re going to see is the same on Saturday night.

Like Núñez, Diaz is a fighter who always gives everything he’s got. “I always try and give maximum to the fans and never let the name of boxing down. Mexico, Puerto Rico, the fights between the two nations always go down in history, and I’m coming to win on Saturday night. I’m here with a mission, and until that final bell, this fight will not be over.”

Should Núñez successfully defend his title (and he should), a unification fight with WBO champion and fellow Mexican Emanuel Navarrete is looming ahead.

Navarrete is currently on the shelf healing from the cut he suffered against Charley Suarez, escaping with a controversial victory. If a rematch isn’t already in the works for Navarrete and Suarez, Navarrete vs Núñez would be a classic Mexican banger. Stay tuned.

Undercard Fights From Los Mochis

In the co-main event, veteran Pedro Guevara of nearby Mazatlán (43-5-1, 22 KOs) takes on late replacement Alexis Molina Aguirre of Culiacan (13-1-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-round super flyweight bout.

Exciting unbeaten flyweight prospect Yoali Mosqueda of Mexico City (13-0, 10 KOs) faces German Valenzuela of Sonora (17-7, 12 KOs) in a bout scheduled for ten rounds.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, super welterweight Hector Beltran of Dallas (3-0, 3 KOs) takes on Moises Martinez-Zumaya of La Paz, Baja California (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round bout. The exciting 20-year-old Beltran made his U.S. debut in style on the Bam Rodriguez vs. Phumelele Cafu undercard, getting the third-round TKO win. Like Rodriguez, Beltran is trained by Robert Garcia.

Oscar Valdez Takes One More Swing In The Ring

In the second card airing in the United States from Mexico, former world champion Oscar Valdez (32-3, 24 KOs) fights for just the third time as a professional and the first time in 12 years in his hometown of Nogales, Mexico, an hour’s drive south of Tucson, Arizona. He will face Ricky Medina of San Antonio, Texas (16-3, 9 KOs) in the main event Saturday. The fight card has been picked up for broadcast by ESPN Deportes, which is available to many viewers in the U.S. Consider it a chance to brush up on your Spanish.

Valdez has been in some wild wars, with his signature victory delivering the 2021 Knockout of the Year against Miguel Berchelt to win his title.

But it was a brutal fight in a long line of brutal fights. Valdez hasn’t been able to muster the same performance since then, losing badly in a rematch with Emanuel Navarrete last December.

Valdez is on a mission to see what’s left for him. “There will always be ups and downs. I want to be your champion again,” he said earlier this week. There is no denying the heart of Valdez, and he’s among the most likeable people in boxing. The 34-year-old matched himself smart with a 24-year-old who’s come up short so far against the biggest name on his resume, Raymond Ford Jr.

Valdez will give his best. He may win, but he may show the effects of all the wear and tear. If so, he’d be smart to call it a day after a nice show at home.