Stevenson vs Harutyunyan Purse: Seven-Figure Delight?

Shakur Stevenson will make his first appearance of the year inside the ring when he takes on Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday night. The defending WBC lightweight champion could not show much flair the last time he fought, but he bagged a sweet payday. Is it going to be the same this weekend? Let’s have a look at the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan purse details and find out.

Stevenson vs Harutyunyan Purse: Sugar Sweet Pay for the Local Boy?

Stevenson will fight Harutyunyan at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Fueled by the roar of the hometown crowd, Stevenson will be looking to capitalize on this momentum and enjoy the bragging rights alongside a hefty pay.

Stevenson reportedly took home $3-$4 million for his fight against De Los Santos. Most of that came from his share of the PPV sales. The Stevenson vs Harutyunyan prize money, however, can surpass that amount.

How big is the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan purse? We believe it’s large enough to guarantee Stevenson a significant windfall of at least $1.5 million. Harutyunyan will make around $400k for his title challenge.

The earnings will go higher once the PPV money and winner bonuses come in. So, both fighters will be happy to see their bank accounts after the fight, regardless of the result.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Stevenson vs Harutyunyan

Shakur Stevenson displayed a defensive masterclass in his November 2023 win over Edwin De Los Santos. Despite throwing fewer than 10 punches per round, his agility and technique frustrated De Los Santos, securing a unanimous decision victory. This win extended Stevenson’s undefeated record to 21-0 and earned him the coveted WBC lightweight title.

Many fans, however, were left with a craving more as the fight turned out to be a disappointing watch.

The 27-year-old southpaw champion will now make his first title defense against Artem Harutyunyan. Harutyunyan, a 33-year-old Olympic medalist with a 12-1 record (7 KOs), is a German challenger who took a less traditional path to professional boxing.

The former Olympic bronze winner made his professional debut at the age of 27, which is a later start than most boxers.

He put together a 12-fight winning streak across six years, before losing his first fight last July. Frank Martin brought an end to the German’s invincible run as he picked up a win via unanimous decision.

In terms of boxing fighter pay, Harutyunyan is entering the biggest fight of his career to date. It also gives him a golden opportunity to challenge for the title against a fighter who has not been at his best lately.

Stevenson will not be thinking about his share of the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan payouts, as he will be under pressure to deliver a crowd-pleasing performance in front of his home fans.

While the Newark boy is the undisputed favorite in this battle, Harutyunyan will smell blood in the water. He can bag much more than a fat paycheck if he can frustrate Stevenson with a strong defensive showing and take advantage in the later stages.