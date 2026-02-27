Joaquin Buckley’s rise from the neighborhoods of St. Louis, Missouri to the bright lights of the UFC Octagon represents more than a personal success story. It reflects the evolution of Missouri’s fight culture, the growing national attention on Midwestern talent, and the impact one electrifying athlete can have on an entire region. From a viral spinning back-kick knockout in 2020 that became one of the most viewed finishes in MMA history, as highlighted by UFC broadcasts and ESPN coverage, to main event appearances against former champions, Buckley stands as a defining figure in the modern era of Missouri combat sports.

Joaquin Buckley’s Early Life and St. Louis Roots

Born Joaquin Yuconri Buckley on April 27, 1994 in St. Louis, Missouri, Buckley’s journey began in a working-class environment that shaped both his resilience and ambition. He was raised by his mother and lived in his grandmother’s house during his early years, an upbringing that presented both challenges and grounding influences. Tragedy struck when his mother passed away due to a heart condition while he was in sixth grade, a loss that became a defining emotional moment in his life. Growing up in St. Louis, he gravitated toward athletics as both an outlet and a path forward. Wrestling at Marquette High School gave him structure and discipline, and after graduation he transitioned into mixed martial arts training with a clear vision of becoming a professional fighter. Those early years in Missouri gyms were not glamorous, but they forged the foundation for a career that would later capture international attention.

Professional MMA Career Beginnings

Buckley turned professional in 2014 and began building his résumé across regional promotions before earning a UFC contract. He competed in organizations such as Shamrock FC, Bellator MMA, and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), gaining valuable cage experience against increasingly skilled opposition. In this developmental phase, he compiled a 10-2 professional record, establishing himself as a dangerous striker with knockout power. One of his notable early bouts came on April 13, 2018 at Bellator 197, where he faced Logan Storley and lost by unanimous decision. Even in defeat, Buckley demonstrated toughness and athletic explosiveness. These formative fights sharpened his approach, forcing him to refine his striking defense and overall game plan. By the time the UFC came calling, he was no longer just a promising regional fighter from Missouri—he was a tested competitor ready for the global stage.

Joaquin Buckley has Breakthrough in the UFC

Buckley made his UFC debut in 2020, and it did not take long for him to command global attention. On October 10, 2020, at UFC Fight Night, he delivered a spinning back-kick knockout against Impa Kasanganay that instantly went viral. The finish became one of the most viewed in MMA history, circulating across UFC highlight reels and receiving widespread ESPN coverage. The sequence—catching a kick mid-air, pivoting, and launching a perfectly timed spinning strike—cemented Buckley’s identity as a must-watch fighter. That single moment transcended the sport, introducing casual viewers to a St. Louis native who combined creativity, athleticism, and fearless execution. It was not simply a win; it was a statement that Missouri had produced an athlete capable of delivering one of the most iconic knockouts the sport had ever seen.

Buckley’s MMA Record and Statistics

Buckley’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 21 wins and 7 losses, a tally that reflects both activity and durability at a high level. Of his 21 victories, 15 have come by knockout and 6 by decision, underscoring a finishing rate driven primarily by striking power. His 7 losses include 4 by knockout and 3 by decision, illustrating the risks inherent in consistently engaging elite competition. Within the UFC alone, he has compiled an 11-5 record across 16 fights, earning victories over Stephen Thompson, Vicente Luque, and Colby Covington. Those wins are not simply statistical markers; they position him among serious contenders in a stacked welterweight division. Every bout has added depth to his résumé, reinforcing his reputation as an explosive and fan-friendly competitor who rarely participates in uneventful fights.

Notable UFC Fights and Achievements

Among Buckley’s most significant victories was his third-round knockout of Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson on October 5, 2024 at UFC 307. Thompson, known for his striking pedigree and veteran experience, presented a high-level technical challenge. Buckley’s ability to secure a knockout in the third round demonstrated both patience and finishing instinct, earning performance recognition and elevating his standing within the welterweight ranks. This victory represented more than a single highlight; it signaled that Buckley could defeat seasoned veterans with championship experience. Each high-profile win strengthened his case as a legitimate threat in the division and added to the growing narrative that St. Louis had produced a fighter capable of shaping the UFC’s competitive landscape.

Recent and Major Fight Results

On June 14, 2025, Buckley headlined UFC on ESPN 69 against former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman. Facing a fighter widely regarded as one of the division’s most accomplished champions, Buckley went the full five rounds before losing by unanimous decision. Despite the loss, the bout earned Fight of the Night honors, highlighting the intensity and competitiveness of the contest. Going five rounds in a main event against a former champion further validated Buckley’s status as a top-tier welterweight. The performance reinforced his durability and conditioning while demonstrating that he belonged in high-stakes matchups. Even in defeat, his stock remained strong due to the quality of opposition and the competitive nature of the fight.

Financials — Fight Purses and Contracts

As Buckley’s prominence increased, so did his financial opportunities inside the UFC. At UFC on ESPN 69, his disclosed purse for the main event against Kamaru Usman was $150,000. Main event placement and performance-based bonuses contribute to a fighter’s earning potential, and Buckley’s position on high-profile cards reflects the UFC’s confidence in his drawing power. Financial growth often mirrors athletic momentum in combat sports, and Buckley’s ability to secure main event slots demonstrates tangible progress from his regional beginnings in Shamrock FC and Bellator MMA. Contracts, purses, and bonuses provide measurable evidence that his journey from Missouri gyms to international arenas has translated into real economic advancement.

Contribution to Missouri Combat Sports Culture

St. Louis and the broader Missouri region have long produced combat sports athletes across boxing, MMA, and wrestling. Buckley’s ascent adds to a lineage that includes figures such as former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley and boxing legend Henry Armstrong. Missouri’s fight culture blends grassroots wrestling traditions with a growing MMA infrastructure, creating an environment where athletes can develop from high school competition to professional stages. Buckley’s presence on national broadcasts and UFC pay-per-view cards has amplified attention on St. Louis gyms, reinforcing the idea that elite talent can emerge from the Midwest. His success serves as both inspiration and proof of concept for fighters training in Missouri who aspire to compete on the sport’s biggest platforms.

Growing Fan Engagement

As Buckley’s popularity has grown, fan engagement throughout Missouri has intensified around major fight events. Increased viewership, social media interaction, and live event attendance reflect a surge of interest tied directly to his performances. That enthusiasm has also extended into regulated promotional markets, including Missouri sports betting promos connected to high-profile UFC cards. These offers, tied to major fight nights featuring athletes like Buckley, demonstrate how a single competitor’s rise can influence broader entertainment ecosystems within the state. The intersection of athletic achievement and regulated promotional activity underscores how Buckley’s career resonates beyond the Octagon, contributing to measurable engagement across Missouri’s sports landscape.

Current Ranking and Future Prospects

As of early 2026, Buckley holds a top-10 ranking in the UFC welterweight division, placing him among the sport’s most competitive athletes at 170 pounds. He is scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 274 against Sean Brady on April 25, 2026, further solidifying his status as a main event-caliber fighter. Headlining another event reflects sustained relevance rather than fleeting hype. From a 10-2 regional record to a 21-7 professional mark and an 11-5 UFC run, Buckley’s trajectory illustrates consistent progression. With knockout power evidenced by 15 career stoppages, high-profile opponents like Stephen Thompson and Kamaru Usman on his résumé, and a viral spinning back-kick knockout in 2020 that remains one of the most viewed finishes in MMA history, St. Louis’ Own Joaquin Buckley stands at the forefront of the new era of Missouri combat sports.