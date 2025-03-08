Scotney vs Lefebvre Purse: Impressive Prize Money

Two undefeated female boxers will be competing for the IBF and WBO world super bantamweight title this weekend — and their Scotney vs Lefebvre purse proves that both women will be compensated fairly for putting their perfect records on the line.

When two fighters of this magnitude face off, excitement always seems assured. Yet, when the stakes include two world championship belts and the first blemish on one of their records, there’s no doubt that these women have earned their predicted Scotney vs Lefebvre prize money.

We’ll be looking at the estimated boxing payouts for this fight, and calculating how much in fighter pay it took for these two fighters to agree to a fight of this magnitude.

Boxing Fighter Pay: What will Scotney vs Lefebvre Be Paid This Weekend?

Ellie Scotney Purse

Ellie Scotney — an undefeated English fighter with an 8-0 professional record — has an opportunity to unify the female super bantamweight division this weekend, and add Segolene Lefebvre’s WBO belt to her collection.

While that’s all well and good, Scotney is taking a big risk in accepting this fight, and deserves to be paid well, in terms of Scotney vs Lefebvre prize money.

While we don’t know what Scotney has made in her past fights, we do know that the International Boxing Association (IBA) conducted a Women’s World Championships event last year, and paid gold medal winners US$100,000.

This enables us to make a fair estimate for what Scotney will make on Saturday, during a busy weekend of boxing bouts.

Therefore, we believe Ellie Scotney will be paid $120,000 in Scotney vs Lefebvre payouts this weekend.

Segolene Lefebvre Purse

Segolene Lefebvre — an undefeated French fighter with an 18-0 professional record — is a massive underdog leading into this fight.

Yet, that doesn’t mean she isn’t getting paid fairly.

Levebre has proven time and time again that she deserves to be considered one of the world’s elite boxers.

Yet, her pay has not reflected that so far in her career.

The main reason being that most of her fights have taken place on relatively obscure cards that don’t have a lot of hype and other well-known names on them.

Although Levebre’s boxing payout will change during this fight, because she’s a co-main event on a Matchroom Boxing card.

Which is why we expect this will be the biggest payday of Levebre’s career.

We believe that Segolene Lefebvre will be getting paid $80,000 for her Scotney vs Lefebvre purse this weekend.

Lefebvre is risking a lot in order to face Ellie Scotney. But regardless of whether she ends up getting the win, she has to be happy with her Scotney vs Lefebvre prize money.

Scotney vs Lefebvre Payouts Aside, What are the Stakes?

While the loser of this fight will be taking a massive blow to their career, the winner will be setting themselves up for big fights in the near future.

And with big fights comes the opportunity to earn even more money. This is prize fighting, after all — and these two women want to earn the biggest prizes possible.