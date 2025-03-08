Santillan vs Norman Jr Purse: Who’s Earning What?

The Santillan vs Norman Jr purse that will be earned in San Diego this weekend will make any non-champion boxers jealous.

While neither of these two fighters holds a title belt, both boast undefeated records. Which is why it makes sense that the Santillan vs Norman Jr prize money is so impressive.

It’s true that boxing fighter pay can be unfair at times. But when boxers make it to the top, their pay becomes sensational. And the Santillan vs Norman Jr payouts reflect that.

We will be looking at the Santillan vs Norman Jr purse, trying to predict how much these two 147-pound fighters will earn this weekend.

Santillan vs Norman Jr Purse: What Will These Warriors Earn This Weekend?

Giovani Santillan Payout

At 32 years old, Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan should be at the peak of his boxing career. And while that remains to be seen, there’s no question that Santillan is just now getting to the point where his boxing fighter pay will reflect his undefeated record.

Santillan became a household name after he defeated Alexis Rocha in October 2023. There have been some reported payouts for that fight, which should give us a solid indication of what Santillan will make, in terms of his Santillan vs Norman Jr purse.

It was reported that Santillan earned $190,000 for fighting against Rocha that night. While that’s pretty solid pay, that fact that Santillan won that bout in impressive fashion gives us reason to believe that he’ll making more than that this weekend.

For that reason, we believe that Giovani Santillan will be earning $240,000, as part of his Santillan vs Norman Jr prize money.

Although there’s also a chance that Santillan will be making more than that, considering that his hometown is San Diego, and he will likely be attracting a lot fans to the event. But we believe that $240,000 is a fair prediction for “Gallo de Oro”.

Brian Norman Jr Payout

Top Rank boxing must know what they’re doing, in thrusting Brian “The Assassin II” Norman Jr into such a fantastic opportunity against Giovani Santillan.

And watching Norman Jr fight makes it clear that this 23 year old from Atlanta has the potential to become a superstar in the sport.

Considering that Norman Jr hasn’t fought in any high profile boxing bouts before this weekend’s match against Santillan, it makes sense why there isn’t any information about his past fighter pay.

Yet, given our estimation of what Santillan is making, that gives us a way to predict the Santillan vs Norman Jr payout, as it pertains to Norman Jr.

Norman Jr is in a similar position that Santillan was in when he fought against Alexis Rocha last year. Therefore, it makes sense for them to have a similar payout.

For that reason, we predict that Brian Norman Jr will earn $180,000 in boxing fighter pay this weekend.

There’s no doubt that the winner of this fight will have set themselves up for a title fight in the near future. Which also means that their future paydays will also be increasing.