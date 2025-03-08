Ruiz vs Fuchs Purse: A Cobra-Sized Payout?

WBC junior bantamweight champion Adelaida Ruiz will put her title on the line against former Olympian Ginny Fuchs at the Dignity Health Sports Center in Carson, California on Saturday night. As Ruiz looks to solidify her position and aim for a more prestigious title, the Ruiz vs Fuchs purse is expected to be substantial.

Ruiz vs Fuchs Purse: Who Will Walk Away Richer?

As the undercard bout for the highly anticipated Diego Pacheco vs Maciej Sulecki fight, the main event purse offers a glimpse into the potential Ruiz vs Fuchs purse size.

Given that the headliner is set for a total purse of $300,000, as we detailed in our Pacheco vs Sulecki purse breakdown, we can expect the undercard fights, including Ruiz vs Fuchs, to receive a portion of that amount.

While Fuchs has been active inside the ring, she has not been a regular in the professional scene. She will be lacing up her gloves for a pro bout for the first time in 14 months, so we don’t expect her share of the Ruiz vs Fuchs prize money to be relatively modest. It’s reasonable to estimate her earnings for this fight at around $30,000.

Ruiz will be the main draw of the fight, meaning her share of the Ruiz vs Fuchs payouts will be bigger. As the reigning champion, she’s set to pocket significantly more in line with boxing fighter pay norms. We expect Ruiz to earn around $70,000 from the bout.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Ruiz vs Fuchs

Since her pro debut in 2017, Ruiz has been on an unstoppable trajectory, amassing a flawless record of 16-0-1 with eight KOs. As the interim champion, Ruiz’s dominance in the ring is undeniable, and her future in the sport looks incredibly promising.

Her ability to finish fights and her devastating power have left fans in awe. The 35-year-old’s impressive 50% knockout ratio is a testament to the threat she poses. Standing at 5’6″, Ruiz has used her physicality to dominate her opponents and control the pace of fights.

Ruiz is back in the ring sooner than expected, fresh off a dominant eight-round victory over Brazil’s Catherine Tacone Ramos on July 20th in Costa Rica.

Fuchs, a seasoned southpaw from Houston, is set to make her long-awaited return to professional boxing after a year-long hiatus. She has a perfect 3-0 professional record, including one decisive knockout victory.

While she’s remained active in the Team Combat League, where she’s compiled an impressive 14-2 record, the transition to professional boxing will undoubtedly present new challenges.

Fuchs’ 16 ring appearances in the TCL circuit, all of which took place in 2024, have kept her sharp, but the demands of professional boxing are a different animal altogether.

Her last official fight was an impressive eight-round points victory over Indeya Smith in New Orleans, Louisiana, last June 20th.

This marked her sole fight of 2023, following a busy 2022 where she fought twice on shows featuring her best friend and then-unbeaten 130-pound titlist Mikaela Mayer.