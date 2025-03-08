Boxing News Worldwide

Boxing

Rivera vs Mathew Purse: Proper Payout For Popeye

Rivera vs Mathew Purse: Proper Payout For Popeye

Two 175-pound fighters are facing off in a highly touted bout that should earn a respectable Rivera vs Mathew purse. 

Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera has earned himself an impressive fanbase for his intriguing personality and power-centric fighting style. But the question is whether this appeal will translate into Rivera vs Mathew prize money. 

While Obinna Joseph Mathew doesn’t quite have the same name value as Rivera, his undefeated professional record makes this fight can’t miss. 

We will be taking a look at our expected Rivera vs Mathew payouts, predicting how much boxing fighter pay each warrior will earn for what should be an exciting main event. 

Boxing Fighter Pay: What Will Rivera vs Mathew Be Paid This Weekend?

Richard Rivera Purse

Richard “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera has one of the best nicknames in all of boxing. He has also shown across his professional career that he has some devastating power that gives him a puncher’s chance against any opponent.

In fact, many people believe he did enough to defeat Badou Jack when the two fought in August 2022.

There isn’t much information on what Rivera has made in terms of boxing prize money for previous fights.

What’s for sure is that many of his fights haven’t taken place on major cards, which means that he likely wasn’t making anywhere near six figures for his performances. 

Yet, this Rivera vs Mathew purse presents an opportunity for Rivera to earn more than he ever has before. He will be fighting in a main event, with a lot of eyes on him. 

But will that translate into a proper payout?

We believe that Richard Rivera will make $80,000 in Rivera vs Mathew prize money for competing this weekend. 

Frankly, it’s tough to gauge how much Rivera will be making. But we feel that this estimate is fair, considering where Rivera is at in his career. 

Obinna Joseph Mathew Purse

Obinna Joseph Mathew has amassed an undefeated record across his 12-fight professional career. 

There’s no question that Rivera will be the toughest test Mathew has faced across his career. Although this also means that the Rivera vs Mathew purse that Mathew will be earning will almost certainly be the biggest of his career. 

There is no information online for the prize money that Obinna Joseph Mathew has made in his previous fights. So for that reason, we have no choice but to offer an estimate for how much of a purse the Nigerian boxer can expect. 

We believe that Mathew will earn $60,000 in Rivera vs Mathew payouts for fighting Richard Rivera this weekend. 

Although we can’t be certain whether these potential payouts are close to the real amount both fighters will be earning, we can say for sure that a big win for either guy this weekend will raise their profile a considerable amount. 

Especially of “Popeye” can secure a KO victory, we expect that he’ll have a bunch more fans by this time next week — which will mean even more money for his next fight.  

