Pacheco vs Sulecki Purse: Does It Pack a Punch?

Diego Pacheco, a rising star in the middleweight division, faces the seasoned veteran Maciej Sulecki on Saturday, August 31st, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Can Pacheco keep hold of his WBC-USA and WBO international super middleweight titles this weekend? How much will he get paid? We answer the latter question in our Pacheco vs Sulecki purse breakdown.

Pacheco vs Sulecki Purse: Big Payday for Pacheco?

How big is the Pacheco vs Sulecki payout going to be? We can get a hint from the fighter’s past paychecks.

Pacheco has turned heads with his skills and determination in recent years. The Washington fighter is seen as the next big thing in the middleweight division, so he can expect to get a hefty amount of money as his share of the Pacheco vs Sulecki prize money

Last November, Pacheco beat Marcelo Coceres in Inglewood, California. The California State Athletic Commission reports that Pacheco walked away with a guaranteed purse of $62,500.

In his latest fight, Pacheco’s purse more than doubled. He made $150,000 in guaranteed purse money for his fight against Shawn McCalman in April.

Given the anticipated pay-per-view revenue and Pacheco’s increasing popularity, it’s expected that his slice of the Pacheco vs Sulecki payouts pie will be similar, if not larger. Matchroom Boxing is likely to offer him a guaranteed purse of at least $175,000.

Sulecki’s career-best payday came in 2019 when he challenged Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title. Despite a unanimous loss, Sulecki earned a substantial $400,000 purse.

While his subsequent fights have been less lucrative, boxing fighter pay trends indicate Sulecki will receive a purse in the range of $125,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Pacheco vs Sulecki

For Pacheco and Sulecki, this showdown is a high-stakes gamble. A win could catapult either fighter into the elite ranks of the middleweight division, placing them within striking distance of championship glory.

Sulecki, riding a wave of momentum from his decisive victory over Rowdy Legend Montgomery, aims to solidify his position as a top contender. Meanwhile, Pacheco, battle-tested from his grueling encounter with McCalman, seeks to prove he has the grit and skill to ascend to the upper echelon of the sport.

Pacheco, a young and towering presence, enters the ring with a significant physical advantage over Sulecki. His height and reach could provide him with a strategic edge, allowing him to control distance and land powerful punches.

However, Sulecki’s experience and tactical acumen could offset Pacheco’s physical gifts, making this a fascinating matchup of youth and veteran savvy.

Pacheco’s undefeated record of 21-0, combined with his impressive 81% knockout rate, makes him a formidable force in the middleweight division. Sulecki, while experienced, has shown vulnerability in recent bouts, losing two of his last 34 fights. His lower knockout percentage of 37.5% suggests that he may struggle to impose his will on Pacheco’s dominant style.

Sulecki brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously faced formidable opponents like Gabe Rosado and Daniel Jacobs. The 35-year-old’s in-ring intelligence could pose a significant challenge for the younger Pacheco, especially if the latter becomes overly aggressive or careless.