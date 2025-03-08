Oberlton vs Cruz Purse: Easy Money for Oberlton?

Atif Oberlton will grace the canvas on Saturday night as he looks to extend his 10-match flawless record. The Philadelphia southpaw will come across Harry Keenan Cruz Cubano at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. How much will this bout add to the bank accounts of both fighters? We tried to find out in our Oberlton vs Cruz purse analysis.

Oberlton vs Cruz Purse: Who Will Earn the Most?

Atif Oberlton might look far more mature than he actually is, but he is only 25 years old and has fought 10 professional fights in his three-year long professional career.

The American is a rising star in the heavy lightweight division and is yet to taste defeat in the ring. In his most recent bout just a month ago, Oberlton finished Juan Lopez Barajas with a stunning knockout late in the first round. He now boasts an incredible 80% knockout record since he put his opponent out cold in eight of the ten fights he fought so far.

Oberlton wasted no time to finish the game against Cleotis ‘Mookie’ Pendarvis as well, as he raced to victory in just the second round.

He showcased his skills on the national stage last year, defeating fellow unbeaten light heavyweight contender Artem Brusev by unanimous decision on ShoBox. Before turning pro, Oberlton amassed a solid amateur record of 39-10, fighting both domestically and internationally. Oberlton’s talent caught the eye of promoter Marshall Kauffman, who signed him to a deal.

Puerto Rican boxer Keenan Cruz (8-4, 4 KOs) returns to the ring after a December 2nd defeat by unanimous decision to Alexander Castro. This setback snapped Cruz’s two-fight knockout streak, which he built following a decision loss to undefeated prospect Troy Isley in January 2022.

Fighter Payouts – Oberlton vs Cruz

Unsurprisingly, you cannot find much about Oberlton vs Cruz payouts.

The organizer has not revealed any info and there haven’t been any high-profile leaks as well. So, we have no other option but to make some educated guesses.

We will be surprised if Oberlton doesn’t get the larger split of the Oberlton vs Cruz purse money.

Ever since his notorious Olympic 2020 trial loss, he has not looked. Lord Pretty Calvo turned professional in 2021 and till now, has not put a foot wrong. It seems like he will extend his unbeaten run against Cruz, who has shown signs of vulnerabilities many times in his fights.

Oberlton should make around $150k for this fight.

He is yet to reach the hype of commanding six figure boxing fighter pay checks, so this seems to be a logical estimation.

Cruz is yet to record a high profile win in his career. The Puerto Rican doesn’t have the star power of his next opponent, so he will have to stay content with less pay.

We are expecting Cruz to make around $50k for the bout.

Will Cruz create a big upset and command higher fees in the future? We’ll have to wait and find out.