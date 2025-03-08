Nicolson vs Vargas Purse: Nickels or Real Riches?

Skye Nicolson and Dyana Vargas will light up the ring at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this weekend. Nicolson, the WBC featherweight champion, will defend her title for the first time against the experienced Vargas. Here’s a complete Nicolson vs Vargas purse breakdown as we approach this much-anticipated bout.

Nicolson vs Vargas Purse: How Big is the Pot?

Detailed information about Skye Nicolson and Dyana Vargas’ previous earnings has not been officially disclosed. Our Nicolson vs Vargas purse analysis will be based on typical boxing fighter pay trends for fights of similar stature.

While the main event between Ennis and Avanesyan will undoubtedly see the highest cash flow of the night, the Nicolson vs Vargas prize money should promise a significant payday for both undercard contenders.

The fight is an important one for Nicolson marking her first title defense since claiming the WBC featherweight belt. Her stellar 10-0 record and status as a rising star in the fight scene will undoubtedly give her the larger share of the Nicolson vs Vargas payouts.

Vargas, despite her 19-1 record and extensive experience, will likely command a smaller but still respectable payday as the challenger.

Early estimates suggest a total purse of $300,000 for the Nicolson vs Vargas fight. The expected split is approximately $200,000 for Nicolson and $100,000 for Vargas.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Nicolson vs Vargas Skye

Skye Nicolson (10-0, 1 KO) has quickly risen through the ranks of women’s boxing, thanks to her technical brilliance. The 28-year-old Australian southpaw boasts an impressive amateur background, including a gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Nicolson is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Sarah Mahfoud in April, where she showed off her incredible skills. Her lone professional knockout came against Lucy Wildheart in November 2023, proving she can finish fights when the opportunity presents itself.

Dyana Vargas enters this fight as the underdog, but her fight experience is not to be underestimated. The 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic is on a three-fight win streak, with her last victory coming via unanimous decision against Marcela Nieto.

Vargas possesses considerable knockout power, with a KO ratio of 63.16% compared to Nicolson’s 10%. This power differential could play a crucial role in the fight’s outcome.

Both fighters have faced opponents with varying levels of experience. Nicolson has consistently performed well against more seasoned boxers, while Vargas’ only loss came against a less experienced opponent in Vivian Bianelis Rodriguez in June 2023.

For Nicolson, this fight represents an opportunity to cement her status as champion and potentially set up bigger fights in the future. Vargas, on the other hand, sees this as a chance to upset the rising star and claim championship gold.

Given their respective styles – Nicolson’s technical acumen versus Vargas’ knockout power – this bout promises to be an intriguing clash of contrasting approaches. While Nicolson enters as the favorite, Vargas’ experience and power ensure that anything can happen once the bell rings.