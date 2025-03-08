MF & DAZN X Series 13: Fight Card, Predictions, All You Need to Know

With this weekend’s MF & DAZN X Series 13 fight card event featuring some recognizable names and intriguing matchups within the influencer boxing universe, there’s no better time to detail all of the matches that will be taking place in Nashville, Tennessee.

Despite the main event of this MF & DAZN X Series 13 card seemingly being a mismatch — given that it’s two vs one — our MF & DAZN X Series 13 predictions will make it clear why spectators shouldn’t be counting out the supposed underdog.

We’ll be discussing some of the other notable matchups for this event, predicting which influencers will have a lot of positive content to create after Saturday night ends.

MF & DAZN X Series 13 Fight Card

Before we get into our MF & DAZN X Series 13 predictions, let’s detail the entire fight card, including some of the matchups that have caught our eye.

Main Card

Lightweight outnumbered match: FoxTheG (Fox Townley) vs Most Evil Tag Team (Most Wanted & Evil Hero)

The main event of this MF & DAZN X Series 13 fight card features Misfits boxing‘s first ever two vs one boxing match, between English YouTuber FoxTheG and Most Evil Tag Team; a tag team made up of English Twitter user Most Wanted and American influencer Evil Hero.

MF Lightweight interim title tournament (quarterfinal): Joey Knight vs Baby Hulk

Joey Knight vs Baby Hulk MF Lightweight interim title tournament (quarterfinal): YuddyGangTV vs Lil Cracra

In the quarterfinals of Misfits’ first interim tournament for their currently vacant lightweight title, influencer boxing fans will see food and comedy content creator YuddyGangTV taking on Streetbeefs and Backyard Brawling alumni Lil Cracra.

The second quarterfinals match for this tournament features Misfits mainstay Joey Knight, who is taking on five-foot-tall former college wrestler and YouTube Streetbeefs sensation, BabyHulk.

Heavyweight: Vitaly Zdorovetskiy vs MoDeen

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy vs MoDeen

Chris Avila vs Jake Bostwick

Nikki Hru vs Alexia Grace

While a few fighters on this MF & DAZN X Series 13 fight card are making their professional debuts, there are also some familiar names.

Chris Avila is a member of the Nate Diaz camp, and has made a few appearances on past Misfits cards. While Nikki Hru has never performed on a Misfits card before, her opponent Alexia Grace fought an exhibition bout for the promotion in October 2023.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is better known by his YouTube username VitalyzdTv, as he was one of the internet’s most popular YouTuber’s about a decade ago.

Taylor Holder is an extremely popular TikTok influencer who has built a massive following on multiple platforms.

Yet, just because these fighters are well-known doesn’t mean that they can box.

MF & DAZN X Series 13 Predictions

Now that we know all the fights taking place, let’s discuss some of the predictions we have for this MF & DAZN X Series 13 event.

Outnumbered Match: FoxTheG vs Most Evil Tag Team

Our official FoxTheG vs Most Evil Tag Team prediction is that FoxTheG will manage to outlast both of these boxers, and earn himself a decision victory.

While it will be difficult for FoxTheG to overcome fighting two guys at once, theres no doubt that FoxTheG is more talented and athletic in the ring than both of his opponents combined — which FoxTheG seems to be well aware of.

Reacting to my boxing opponents 😂 pic.twitter.com/cvSetbsK6k— FoxTheG (@FoxTownley) March 17, 2024

We think FoxTheG is right, and should earn himself a victory this weekend.

Joey Knight vs Baby Hulk

While Baby Hulk has put together an impressive resumé across his amateur and street fighting career, Joey Knight is going to have a seven-inch height advantage over him — hence why we think Joey Knight will win.

If Knight decides to fight smart and stay behind his length, it should be a tough night at the office for Baby Hulk.

YuddyGangTV vs Lil Cracra

Although YuggyGangTV has a ton of experience fighting with Misfits boxing (this will be his fourth fight with the promotion), we believe Lil Cracra is going to win.

When looking at Lil Cracra’s Streetbeefs matches, it’s easy to tell that he has got some serious skill — which should earn him the win.

Vitaly Zdorovetskiy vs MoDeen

Because Misfits realizes that Vitaly could be a big name for their promotion, the YouTube sensation is set up to win in this fight against MoDeen — and we expect him to do just that.

Chris Avila vs Jake Bostwick

Chris Avila has spent most of his life training and living as a professional fighter. He always manages to impress, and we expect him showcase a superior skillset once again this weekend.

Nikki Hru vs Alexia Grace

Despite losing her only sanctioned fight, we think Nikki Hru is a better boxer than Alexia Grace, and expect her to win.

Taylor Holder vs DWG Earth

Like Vitaly, Misfits surely wants Taylor Holder to win against DWG Earth, due to his immense platform. We don’t believe he’ll disappoint.