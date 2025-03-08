Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

The WBA Inter Continental Super Middleweight belt is on the line this weekend, and our Melikuziev vs Dibombe prediction will let you know who is most likely to be leaving the ring with it.

The two boxers taking part in this gigantic bout have a combined professional record of 39-1-1. Yet, that doesn’t tell the entire story of just how good these fighters are.

What’s for sure is that Brooklyn, New York has a lot to look forward to this weekend, as this is just one of the many exciting fights they’ll see. But our Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe prediction is that this one could steal the show.

Haney vs Garcia: Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction

Bektemir Melikuziev Preview

Bektemir “Bek Bully” Melikuziev — a boxer from Uzbekistan with a 13-1 professional record, which includes 10 KO victories — is one of the most impressive prospects we’ve seen in some time.

The only blemish on Bek’s record came from a devastating right hand that he suffered in a 2021 fight. If not for that shocking loss, Melikuziev might already be a household name.

Yet, Bek received a rematch against Rosado in 2023, and righted that past wrong with an impressive decision win.

What stands out when watching Melikuziev fight is his speed out of a southpaw stance. There’s few fighters in the world who can throw a straight left as fast as Melikuziev does, and this gives him a distinct advantage over his opponents.

Our Melikuziev vs Dibombe prediction is that “Bek Bully” can assert his dominance through that left hand. And if he can manage to keep away from Didombe’s offense, expect to see more bullying occur on Saturday.

Pierre Hubert Dibombe Preview

Pierre Hubert Dibombe — a French fighter with a 22-0-1 professional record, which includes 12 KO victories — has amassed an extremely impressive professional record to this point.

Yet, it must be noted that Dibombe hasn’t fought on cards that match the magnitude of this Haney vs Garcia card that he’ll be featured on this weekend.

He also hasn’t fought fighters like “Bek Bully”.

Which is not to say that Dibombe can’t win this weekend. His adept defense and penchant for throwing flurries of well-timed punches could be all it takes for him to win.

But because Dibombe is likely at a power disadvantage compared to Melikuziev, our Melikuziev vs Dibombe prediction is that Dibombe would be wise to remain on the outside and attempt to pick “Bek” apart.

Bektemir Melikuziev vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe: Bek by Brutality

Our official Melikuziev vs Dibombe prediction is that “Bek Bully” — currently a -1400 favorite —will win this fight.

We believe this is fight is set up to be a showcase for Melikuziev. Although we respect Dibombe’s skills, his technique and natural fighting ability doesn’t match that of Melikuziev. For that reason, we believe that taking Melikuziev to win by KO is a great bet.

Every single one of Melikuziev’s professional KO’s have come in the fourth round or earlier. For that reason, we believe taking the Under 6.5 rounds — currently available at -135 — is another strong bet to consider.

Let’s see what “Bek” has in store for Saturday.