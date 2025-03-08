Lara vs Zerafa Purse: Lara Must Like His Payout

One of the most underrated fight cards in a long time is taking place this weekend — which is proven by the hefty Lara v Zerafa payouts that will be earned, despite this fight being in the main card’s middle.

Erislandy Lara is a boxing legend who has done extremely well for himself financially in his career. While Michael Zarafa hasn’t had the same sort of boxing payouts compared to Lara, this weekend’s fight will likely be his biggest ever payday.

We’ll be looking at the Lara vs Zerafa prize money, using what we know about their past fighter pay to predict how much these two warriors will make when competing for the WBA world middleweight title.

Boxing Fighter Pay: What Will Lara vs Zerafa Be Paid at Tszyu vs Fundora?

Erislandy Lara Purse

Erislandy Lara is coming off of a 22-month layoff this weekend to defend his WBA world middleweight title.

While that much missed time is not ideal for any fighter, we know that Lara has earned enough money across his esteemed career to make it so he could still live life to the fullest in the interim.

Our Lara vs Zerafa purse estimation will need to be based off some of Lara’s less recent fights, because the boxing payouts of Lara’s four most recent fights were never disclosed.

Here’s what we know: Erislandy Lara made $1 million for his 2018 fight against Jarrett Hurd. Because he lost that bout, and his subsequent four fights weren’t as high profile, it’s safe to assume that Lara hasn’t been making that much for one fight in recent years.

We also know that this Lara vs Zerafa fight was initially going to go to a purse bid, with the reigning champion being entitled to a 75-25 split. While this Lara vs Zerafa prize money fight never went to the purse bid, that helps us estimate Lara’s payout.

Therefore, we believe Erislandy Lara will be making $750,000 for his fight against Michael Zerafa this weekend.

Michael Zerafa Purse

Michael Zerafa isn’t happy with the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) — albeit not because of his Lara vs Zerafa payout.

Rather, Zerafa was supposed to receive step aside money once the PBC decided to have Lara fight against Danny Garcia, despite Lara having been ordered to fight Zerafa as part of a mandatory title defense by the WBA.

That Lara vs Garcia fight never actually happened — which apparently made the PBC believe that they didn’t need to pay Zerafa.

Ultimately, none of that matters anymore, because the Lara vs Zerafa prize money should be enough to make Zerafa content.

Based off of what we estimated Lara’s purse to be, we believe that Michael Zerafa will be making around $250,000 in boxing payouts for Lara vs Zerafa this weekend.

It’s a respectable amount for the challenger.

And if he manages to produce an upset victory as a moderate underdog, Zerafa will both become the undisputed WBA world middleweight champion, and set himself up for some nice future fights and paydays.