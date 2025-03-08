Junior vs Birardi Purse: Cruiserweights to Cash in Big?

The famed York Hall in Bethnal Green, London will host the WBA Continental cruiserweight title showdown between Aloys Junior and Oronzo Birardi on Saturday night. As two promising cruiserweight fighters get ready to share the ring, we analyzed the Junior vs Birardi purse to uncover the financial stake of the fight.

Junior vs Birardi Purse: How Much is This Fight Worth?

Aloys Junior and Oronzo Birardi will square off in a cruiserweight showdown as part of the undercard for the Denzel Bentley-Derrick Osaze main event.

As previously disclosed, the headline fight purse totals $450,000. According to current boxing fighter pay trends, the Junior vs Birardi purse size should not be more than $200,000.

Both Junior and Birardi are excellent fighters with immense potential. That said, they still have a lot to achieve inside the ring. Does this mean the Junior-Birardi prize money will be divided equally between the two fighters?

We believe Junior will get the larger share of the Junior vs Birardi payouts since he will be fighting in front of his home crowd and has developed a solid reputation in London’s boxing scene. Junior should make $120,000 from this fight as guaranteed purse payment.

Birardi, on the other hand, will accept a slightly smaller, but still substantial payout of $80,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Junior vs Birardi

Junior’s professional journey began with a decision defeat against Michal Soczynski in 2021. He has since embarked on a formidable winning streak, securing seven consecutive victories, all by knockout. His most recent triumph came against Pablo Oscar Natalio Farias, showcasing his devastating power and rapid ascent through the cruiserweight ranks.

The 21-year-old benefits from the expertise of a world-class team, led by trainer Ben Davidson, the man who also guided the career of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. This wealth of experience has undoubtedly contributed to Junior’s impressive progression, as evidenced by his knockout streak.

Junior captured local attention with his standout amateur career, culminating in NABGC and Youth titles after 21 bouts representing Double Jab and Repton ABCs. His fearless approach to sparring quickly earned him a reputation among professional gyms.

However, Oronzo Birardi represents the toughest challenge of his young career, promising a stern test of his skills and resilience. He is up against a fighter with superior experience, and an invincible record.

Birardi has made history by becoming the first German fighter to sign with the prestigious Queensberry Promotions under the stewardship of renowned boxing promoter Frank Warren.

He has already amassed an impressive professional record of 8-0 with 6 victories coming by knockout since his debut in 2021. Moreover, the 24-year-old, nicknamed “Lo Stallone Barese,” boasts a formidable amateur background, a crucial advantage over his less experienced opponent.

Birardi’s amateur career was nothing short of exceptional. He clinched the European Junior Championship title in 2015 and demonstrated his dominance by capturing the German championship a remarkable six times. He amassed 130 amateur wins under his belt against just 10 defeats.