Jake Paul Lays Down Bold Statements Ahead of Anthony Joshua Fight

Jake Paul, “The Problem Child,” sent waves through the combat sports world with his bold move to make a heavyweight Anthony Joshua fight in the next chapter of his historic career. The contrast between Joshua and Gervonta Davis — who Paul was set to fight before the bout was cancelled — is noticeable. It represents a massive step up for the American fighter as he continues to stave off naysayers.

As one would expect, he was full of soundbites and memorable lines at his recent press conference in Miami to promote the fight.

Press Conference: Jake Paul on Challenging Star Fighter Anthony Joshua

On why Paul chose an Anthony Joshua fight:

“I like to challenge myself. I like to take on the biggest, the best. I said anyone, anytime, any place – I truly mean that. No one ever thought that this would be possible, that we would be here when I first started boxing, and no one thinks I’m going to win. So join the list and be ready to be shocked.”

On dealing with critics and the idea he’s in a lose-lose situation

“I’ve never been knocked down or knocked out, even in sparring, but I’m in a sport where that happens. This is not a one-sided fight as people think. And I have power, I have the ability to put people to sleep. That’s why I took this challenge – and I know it’s crazy and all of that, but I’m excited. I’m genuinely excited. My team’s excited and everyone believes in me, and that’s all that matters.”

On what makes Paul confident he can beat Joshua

“He’s one of the best heavyweights ever, but I believe that fighting a smaller man is oftentimes harder as a heavyweight because of the speed difference and because of the foot speed, because of the angles, because of the head being off of the center.

“And so all of that power is great, and he’s knocked people out. I just have to avoid that one shot for eight rounds, and I believe that I can do that. So when I’m bouncing around the ring, jabbing, weaving, and doing all of these things, I know I can pick him apart and score points and make this a very, very big contest. People say, ‘Oh, I respect Jake Paul for getting in there.’ No, respect me because I’m about to win.

On who has more pressure going into the fight

“Anthony. Yeah, 1000%. This is something that’s going to weigh on him, right? Because of what you said. I’m going in there, I can fight free. If he starts getting touched up and losing rounds, I think the cookie will crumble.”

On the significance of fighting Joshua in just his 14th pro fight

“We’ve been pushing boundaries, and that’s what I’m really here is to be a beacon for kids out there to take inspiration from. That’s one of the biggest things and goals I have in my life, is to show people what the power of self-belief, manifestation, hard work, discipline, and where it can take you, and to take risks…..I’m here to inspire kids and do things differently, and be a disruptor.”

On Paul’s official prediction for the fight

“Official prediction: I think a fourth or fifth round knockout by me. Damn. There it is.”

Conclusion

Like him or not, one has to respect Jake Paul’s cajones for stepping in the ring with what almost every fight analyst will agree is a significant step towards undeniable legitimacy. And if we are so bold as to say, perhaps even a near-future title challenge. The Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua fight is expected to be amongst the most watched PPVs in history, if not numero uno.