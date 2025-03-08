Garner vs Sharp Purse: Rising Stars with Modest Pay

As the O2 Arena in London gets ready for the clash of undefeated fighters, the Garner vs Sharp purse details are also causing a stir in the boxing community. Both Ryan Garner and Archie Sharp are primed for the action in the ring, with their impressive professional records.

The fans are buzzing about the relatively low amount of payouts in this fight and are also curious about who will come out victorious. This super featherweight clash promises an electrifying clash, so read on to discover the prize money and payouts for this exciting bout.

Garner vs Sharp: Low Purse, High Stakes

Even though it’s an undercard bout and Garner vs Sharp purse is not going to be huge, boxing fans can still enjoy an exciting evening of action. Garner holds an impressive and unbeatable record of 15-0.

Garner’s estimated income from this bout is expected to be $100,000. Despite not being large, this compensation is nonetheless commendable given Garner’s rising stardom and spotless background.

On the other hand, Sharp also holds a sleek professional record of 25-0. Despite having fought significantly more bouts than Garner and being undefeated, the payout for Sharp is not that much.

The estimated payout for Sharp is expected to be around $50,000. But still, Sharp is ready to use this bout as a stepping stone to get to a more respectable and lucrative position in the boxing world.

This disparity in the Garner vs Sharp prize money might raise some concerns among boxing fans. Still, it will be a good opportunity for both fighters to advance their careers and have more promising bouts in the future against formidable opponents.

Underdogs Fight for Glory

Garner, also known as “The Piranha,” has overcome a lot of professional and personal challenges to reach this stage, so this fight is very crucial for his career.

Garner’s attention to detail when it comes to his profession has significantly improved since his early failures, which included his suspension in 2017. Now, with a WBC international super-featherweight title under his belt, 26-year-old Garner is prepared to take on sharp.

Sharp climbed to the WBO ranking with an undefeated streak, maintaining a career-long strategic grace. With the help of recent training he got from legendary Roy Jones Jr., his firm determination has made him a formidable contender.

This fight is going to be a thrilling and tactical contest. Both of the orthodox fighters will put up their best effort to maintain their unbeaten career streak.

ESPN+ in the US and TNT Sports 1 in the UK will broadcast this bout. This undercard fight promises to be a highlight of the evening and will provide great entertainment ahead of the main contest.

It’s more than just a fight and a crucial step for the career of both fighters. Eyes will be more focused on the punches being thrown in the ring instead of a relatively low prize money for this fight.

We anticipate it to be the night’s most exciting bout. Stay tuned to witness the head-to-head clash of these formidable fighters of the super featherweight division.