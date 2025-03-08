Fury vs Ngannou Live Round by Round Coverage: Fury Wins SD

Fury vs Ngannou live round by round coverage is here! Tyson Fury is expected to drop and stop Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, being that Ngannou is 0-0 as a boxer.

But, we have to see how it plays out, because Ngannou, some say, has a punchers’ chance to pull the upset of the decade.

Fury (33-0-1) is 35 years old, but maybe in peak form, to 37 for Ngannou, who was a UFC standout who had a falling out with the brass. So, he zigged and zagged and found a nice alternative to finding work in another MMA corp.

He’s folded in Mike Tyson, as a tutor, to help him make up some of the experience gap in Fury vs Ngannou main event.

Ngannou is seen as a power guy, he holds a record for punch impact on a measurement device. But as Tyson himself has pointed out, having power but not being able to connect is not a recipe for success.

Our peeps are all picking Fury, as is everyone just about.

Being that Fury is a superb defender, it will be hard for neophyte Ngannou to get a bead on him. He will need some Tyson ’86 type of energy to prevail.

Or, maybe better to say some Buster Douglas 1990 energy…

We had five undercard scraps before the main event, and in between we heard and saw how the organizers pulled out all the stops to attempt to wow the world.

The place was lousy with pugilism celebs, and also entertainers, like Eminem and Kanye West, too.

Non MMA people were impressed to learn that Ngannou worked in mines at age 10, in Cameroon. Joe Rogan called him “the scariest guy ever” to fight, in the past.

Francis Ngannou Has Gone Through Some STUFF

At 26, he jetted from Cameroon, crossing the Sahara Desert, in the back of a smuggler’s truck and more so on foot, traveling more than 2,000 miles.

Cameroon to Nigeria, then from Niger to Algeria, from Algeria to Morocco. Ngannou tried six times in a year to make it on a raft, and he lived in a Moroccan forest, foraging for food.

In the raft, he made it to Spanish waters, and got picked up by the Red Cross. After two months in detainment, he was allowed to move on, where he did, to Paris. He started MMA training there and the rest is continuing history.

Here is how it went down, Fury vs Ngannou, in Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Oct 28, 2023.

Fury vs Ngannou Round By Round

ROUND 1: Fury probably enjoyed the opening ceremonies, with an Olympic sized budget, though plenty of fans were impatiently waiting for the fight to start after a bunch of stoppages made it necessary to repeat portions of the hype. Michael Buffer presided and brought “The Predator” to the ring.

He came off a thrown, de-robed, and strode to the ring, as Tyson walked beside and clapped gleefully. He spoke to Francis as they headed to the squared circle.

Fury came to the ring in royalty garb, with dad John Fury and brother Tommy in the crew, as “Jolene” played, weirdly and wonderfully. A bio video played, as strobes and laser lights shone. It was a tongue in cheek intro, self deferential and aiming toward the vibe his Netflix show has.

“Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison played as Fury ran around the “intra oval” staging area. Then another song…what’s this, a Shaggy song? Did he do a Fury tune?

There were anthems, the Saudi one, then Cameroons’, then we heard the Brit song. Then we heard Buffer intro the behemoths, and finally, fighting, the official kick (punch?) off to Riyadh Season…

In the first, the 6-9 Fury (reigning WBC heavyweight champion; 277 pounds) pumped a long jab, moved, got warmed up, after a righthand starter.

Ngannou (6-5, 272 pounds), the ex UFC heavyweight champ, looked to club with the right. They clinched at 2:12. He feinted, looked credible as a foe. Fury on back foot, mostly, he’d jab to the body, feint himself, and he took a right to the body.

Left-right hand landed by Fury. Ngannou didn’t throw much. FURY

ROUND 2: Fury looked for left hook-right hand combo in the first. Fury bounced, launched a hook lead, kept the feet moving.

Ngannou’s defense looked better than most expected. And a left hand counter, pretty slick. An uppercut try, from Ngannou…Blood on Fury? Then he went lefty. And so did Ngannou. Then he went righty…They clinched, this was not an easy round for Fury. Tyson threw and clinched late. Fury busier. FURY

ROUND 3: Fury feinted. Ngannou looked like he belonged, still. Left hook from Ngannou thumped. Fury went lefty, then righty, he clinched again. Lefty Fury threw a weak jab. Again, Fury punches-clinches.

Down went Fury! 35 seconds to go. Left hook counter, high on the head. NGANNOU, with extra PT

ROUND 4: Ngannou is pressing Fury. Lefty Fury, grabbing. Ngannou shoved and moved Fury. Fury landed a one-two. He was busier now, no more being too patient. Ngannou went lefty, still looked comparable in skills. FURY

ROUND 5 SugarHilll told Fury that he was boxing well now, before the round started. Andy Lee as assist told Fury he was waiting for receipt too much. Ngannou launched a bomb and the crowd ohhhh’d. Fury moving more. Francis lefty is stalking.

Is Ngannou getting tired? The right hand after the jab buzzed Ngannou a wee bit. Fury now having more fun. FURY

ROUND 6: Fury boxing and moving and in a rhythm. Rust is removed?

FN looks a bit heavy, his muscles are now working against him some. Lull round. Replay showed Fury looking to land an elbow. FURY

ROUND 7 FN waited too much, but he was wanting a walkout homer. Now lefty…His athleticism and coordination and all have been impressive. He wanted to land that uppercut, too. Open up Ngannou was seeing things well, an open stance left him see if Fury was looking to start a one-two. FURY or maybe a draw round

ROUND 8: A counter right by Fury to start. FN backed up Fury, bullied him better than anyone else has. FN flurried, blood from Fury’s nose? Rights from Ngannou, toe to toe, he’s bullying Fury. Lefts from Ngannou, he’s got better hand speed than he showed in pad work. NGANNOU

ROUND 9: Straight left by Ngannou to start. TF right. The strength of Ngannou has been a big asset. Fury waiting too much, too. Fury is lazy. NGANNOU

ROUND 10: Fury busier to start. Then he started moving, and not throwing. Ngannou chants are loud. FN being the aggressor, Fury wasting time. Lazy Fury punished for not throwing. Superman punch attempt! Crappy activity rate for both. EVEN

Fury 6-3-1 on the round by round, minus one point for getting knocked down

We go to the cards…Quiet awe in the arena. The tabulations were done, and re-done, and Michael Buffer read: 95-94 for Ngannou…96-93 Fury…95-94 Fury…split decision winner is TYSON FURY.