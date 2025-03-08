Foster vs Conceicao Purse: Who Will Enjoy Featherweight Fortune?

Before Shakur Stevenson takes the ring to defend his WBC featherweight title against Artem Harutyunyan, the Prudential Center audience will get to see O’Shaquie Foster fighting Robson Conceicao to retain his super featherweight crown. How much money is involved in the title fight? Check out our Foster vs Conceicao purse breakdown for the inside scoop.

Foster vs Conceicao Purse: Title Fight With a Sweet Payday?

The Foster vs Conceicao purse will not be as big as the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan one since this is going to be an undercard event. That said, both fighters are set to walk away with sizable payouts.

We don’t expect the Foster vs Conceicao prize money to hit six figures, however. Super featherweight clashes rarely break the million-dollar mark, making a co-main event with that kind of payday highly unlikely.

Foster made around $375,000 for his successful title defense against Abraham Nova in February. He is expected to make a similar amount this time around as well.

That means, Foster will bank $375,000 for sharing the ring with Conceicao. His Brazilian opponent, who is on the lookout for a redeeming victory, is expected to take home $250,000.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Foster vs Conceicao

Hailing from a family with boxing heritage, O’Shaquie Foster fell in love with the sport at an early age. The Houston boy proved a natural talent and quickly caught his father’s eye. He has been committed to a rigorous training regimen since then, fueled by the determination to continue the family legacy.

Foster did not let two early losses in his career demoralize him. Since then, he has shown incredible resilience to remain undefeated and claim a WBC title. No wonder, he is worthy of the larger share of the Foster vs Conceicao payouts.

A patient boxer by nature, he specializes in impenetrable defense and waits for the perfect moment to unleash precise counterpunches, slowly but surely wearing down his opponents.

His never-say-die attitude helped him overcome Rey Vargas to become the new king of the WBC super featherweight division. Having weathered early storms in his career, Foster enters Saturday night battle-tested and confident. He’s well-prepared to handle Conceicao’s aggression and looks to retain his championship belt.

A 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist, 35-year-old Robson Conceicao still seeks his first professional world title. Despite the title chase, his experience and technical prowess are undeniable. He frustrates opponents with a sharp jab and impressive footwork, making him a dangerous contender.

Conceicao boasts an impressive resume, honed through clashes with boxing’s elite. He fell short against Oscar Valdez in a 2021 WBC Super Featherweight title bid and faced Shakur Stevenson in a valiant effort for the unified WBC and WBO belts in 2022, though ultimately losing by unanimous decision.

While Foster vs Conceicao serves as a thrilling appetizer to the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan main event, the boxer fighter pay purses for this fight are likely more modest. However, both fighters are expected to walk away with a significant payday, without much post-fight disappointment.