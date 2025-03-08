Estrada vs Rodriguez Purse: Seven Figure Payday?

Pound-for-pound star Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez challenges Mexican legend Juan Francisco Estrada for the WBC and Ring Magazine super flyweight titles in a highly anticipated clash at the Footprint Center in Phoenix this Saturday, June 29th. Here’s the Estrada vs Rodriguez purse breakdown, in case you are interested in knowing how much Matchroom Boxing is paying to the boxers for the fight.

Estrada vs Rodriguez Purse: Banks to Go “Bam”?

Juan Francisco Estrada is set for a lucrative payday this weekend in his clash against Jesse Rodriguez. The Estrada vs Rodriguez purse guarantees a base purse of at least $1 million, with the potential to earn significantly more based on pay-per-view sales. If the fight surpasses 500,000 PPV buys, Estrada’s total earnings could climb to $3 million.

Negotiations for a unification bout between Juan Francisco Estrada and Kazuto Ioka reportedly fell through earlier this year. Estrada walked away from the fight after being offered a purse significantly lower than the $400,000 he earned for his previous victory over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez.

Jesse Rodriguez will be up for a sweet boxer fighter pay as well! His share of the Estrada vs Rodriguez prize money will bring him at least $500,000, with the potential to earn up to $1.2 million if pay-per-view sales perform well.

There’s some discrepancy regarding Jesse Rodriguez’s base purse for his fight against Edwards. While some reports claim he received $600,000, other sources suggest a lower figure of $400,000. If the latter is true, Rodriguez will be making more than his previous bout in guaranteed purse.

Because of Estrada’s reputation, Rodriguez will settle for the smaller share of Estrada vs Rodriguez payouts. Winning this fight, however, would open the door to higher boxing fighter pay opportunities for the WBO and IBF champion.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Estrada vs Rodriguez

A modern-day legend, Juan Francisco Estrada boasts a phenomenal 44-3 record. Nicknamed “El Gallo” (The Rooster), Estrada has pecked a path through the weight divisions, contesting world titles in an impressive three weight classes.

After silencing Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in December 2022, Estrada returns after a lengthy absence. While ring rust is a genuine concern, his ring IQ and experience makes him a daunting test for any challenger.

Undefeated rising star Jesse Rodriguez aims to extend his winning streak to 20 fights this weekend. He’s dominated some top contenders in his division, including Israel Gonzalez, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, and Cristian Gonzalez. However, Juan Francisco Estrada presents a whole new challenge for the young South Antonio southpaw.

Rodriguez has stormed his way to two world titles in different weight classes, remaining undefeated with 19 wins and 12 knockouts.

Rodriguez, much like his veteran foe, has shown a willingness to jump weight classes. After establishing himself with a perfect 14-0 record at light flyweight, he defied expectations by accepting a world title shot two weight classes north at super flyweight.

At just 24, Bam stands as the youngest boxing world champion today. He leverages his physical prime with a relentless fight schedule, boasting a clear advantage in activity compared to his opponent.

This young challenger isn’t just fresher; he’s a cauldron of talent, punching power, and a burning desire to etch his name alongside legends like Estrada.