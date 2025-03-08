DWCS Season 7 Week 4 Recap: Three Contract Winners

Another week of the seventh season of the DWCS, another few additions to the UFC. In five fights, we have three contract winners. They were all great performances, but the contract winners really looked incredible and ready for the UFC, especially the main event winner, Carlos Prates.

Let’s do a little recap of how the fights went and who walked away with contracts tonight. It is worth mentioning that up until last week, this season had a 100% acceptance rate for giving the winners contracts. This didn’t hold us when Josefine Knutsson won her fight but not a shot in the UFC. But, when the UFC needed someone, they knew a girl who would pick up the phone and fight on short notice.

Dana White’s Contender Series isn’t a promised path into the UFC, but it’s a great way to get the higher ups to know about you, to build a fan base and to be the one to get the call when the UFC needs someone.

DWCS Season 7, Week 4 Opening Match: Bolaji Oki Upsets in the First Round

Bolaji Oki was not favored to win this fight, especially not if it was a kickboxing-heavy MMA fight. But, he was able to shock his opponent and the world in quick fashion. Right away, Oki was able to get to work with his hands and made it be known that he was ready for this fight, no matter where it took place.