Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis Betting Odds: Heavy on Haney?

Saturday night, live from San Francisco, California, undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney makes his long-touted debut at 140 lbs, taking on WBC champion Regis Prograis in a matchup that is sure to be a spectacle of the highest caliber. Keep an eye on the NY Fights website for the payouts/purses for this fight, as well as our predictions for this card.

Betting Odds – Haney vs Prograis: Best Odds For Devin Haney

As you know, we at NY Fights scour the web for the best betting odds for every event, and there seems to be a universal consensus regarding Devin Haney in this fight. The odds have started coming closer, yet Haney seems to be the consensus favorite for this super-lightweight title fight. Haney, 25, is taking on an opponent nine years his senior, and is seeking to become a two-weight world champion, having confirmed to ESPN that he has vacated his undisputed lightweight belts.

The majority of betting odds that have been seen have Haney as a clear favorite, despite this being his debut fight at 140 lbs. Draft Kings, as of December 4th, have Devin Haney as a whopping -400 favorite to dethrone Prograis in this fight. Betonline.ag has the odds ever so slightly narrower, with Haney as a -375 favorite to get the job done in under 10 1/2 rounds.

Haney vs Prograis Odds: Best Odds for Regis Prograis

As we mentioned above, NYFights have scoured the web near and far for the best odds for this fight. Almost universally, the odds have Devin Haney as a decisive favorite to become a two-weight world champion for the first time of asking. That means that there is not a lot of money confidence in Regis Prograis retaining his WBC super-lightweight title.

It should be noted that a lot of this betting line is likely reflective of Prograis’s last title defense, an extremely underwhelming split decision retention against Danielito Zorrilla. Despite knocking the challenger down in the third round, he was unable to finish him. Regardless, the money is reflective of public confidence, and it is not on the side of the champion. Betonline.ag have Prograis as a +275 underdog to retain his title, whilst DraftKings hold very little faith in Prograis, coming in at +300.

Haney vs Prograis Odds: Method of Victory

This is where the odds actually get very interesting.

Given the counter-puncher vs power puncher matchup we have in this fight, the odds are a little different depending on where you look. BetMGM have Haney as +600 to win via knockout/stoppage, whereas his odds dramatically improve on picking up a decision victory at -225. Regis Prograis, on the other hand, is a massive +550 underdog to stop Haney, and a +700 underdog to take him across the distance in this fight.

As an overall bet, BetUS are offering overall odds on the fight going the distance coming in at -400, so there could be some very good value here if you fancy either Haney or Prograis to get the job done early.

Haney vs Prograis Odds: Best Of The Rest

The truth is, the rest of this card is pretty difficult to make a good bet on.

Outside of the main event, the closest fight on the card is actually the co-main event, where Liam Paro takes on Montana Love for the WBO Intercontinental super-lightweight title. Paro is a narrow (-200) favourite, with Love coming in as a slight underdog (+160). After this, the next smallest gap between fighters is that of Ebanie Bridges and Miyo Yoshida for the women’s IBF world bantamweight title. Bridges is a massive (-700) favourite, with the champion, Yoshida, being a +400 underdog.

Overall, this promises to be a truly epic main event. A lot of people have been quite surprised at Prograis being such a big underdog for a fight within his own division – and truthfully, we were too. The question is whether that logic should filter into one’s thinking. Bear in mind that Haney’s last win was a controversial decision, and Regis’ most recent fight still saw him drop his opponent. Make of this what you will.

Either way – thank you very much for checking out our betting odds article for Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis. We hope you enjoyed, and make sure you check out the fights on this card as well. It’s guaranteed to be a brilliant event in San Francisco.