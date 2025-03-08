Denny vs Cash Purse: Who Will Cash in Big?

The European middleweight championship bout between Tyler Denny and Felix Cash is set for this Saturday, June 22. Will Denny be able to hold on to his crown, or will we see Cash dethroning the West Midlands southpaw? Before the battle of Birmingham goes down, let’s explore the Denny vs Cash purse details.

Denny vs Cash Purse: Birmingham Riches for Both?

Tyler Denny, who was previously the English middleweight champion, claimed the European title in November last year by stopping veteran Italian Mateo Signani in the eighth round.

This triumph earned the 32-year-old a spot in the WBC and IBF world rankings. It’s a remarkable achievement given that the domestic middleweight division includes internationally ranked talents such as Shakiel Thompson, Denzel Bentley, and Hamzah Sheeraz.

Denny, who previously worked as a plumber, had planned a voluntary title defense for February or March. However, those plans were scrapped when the EBU mandated a fight against the fighter he is about to take on at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

Felix Cash, another fighter aiming for the top, seems poised for his breakout moment at 16-0 with some notable wins. His two-year ring absence is the only reason he’s not currently ranked alongside Denny. After all, he boasts a victory over Denzel Bentley, the current WBO number three.

Cash was once a dominant British middleweight champion. His spectacular fifth-round KO victory over fellow Rowley Regis fighter Jason Welborn in August 2020 is one of the highlight moments of his career.

However, Cash has only stepped into the ring three times since then. His upcoming opponent, Tyler Denny, will be a formidable challenge, riding high on an impressive winning streak and considered one of the hottest boxers in Britain.

Two years ago, Magomed Madiev sent Cash to the canvas twice in their last high-profile fight. Now, under the tutelage of new trainer Adam Booth, Cash is on a mission to regain his footing.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Denny vs Cash

Felix Cash and Tyler Denny’s highly anticipated European middleweight title fight has found a home.

Matchroom Boxing, headed by Eddie Hearn, won the promotional rights. BOXXER, led by Ben Shalom, fell short in their attempt to land the lucrative bout as they were unable to match Matchroom’s Denny vs Cash purse offer.

According to reports, Matchroom Boxing outbid BOXXER by $12k to win the rights to promote the Tyler Denny vs Felix Cash mandatory defense. Matchroom’s bid of $162k edged out BOXXER’s offer of $150k.

As the defending champion, it was expected that the Denny vs Cash payouts would be more rewarding for Denny. The Matchroom deal offered him 60% of the Denny vs Cash prize money.

That means Denny will earn $97.2k from the fight regardless of whether he defends his title or not.

On the other hand, the 40% split of the purse will see Cash banking $64.8k, which is a decent return for his comeback fight. A win here can help him climb up the boxing fighter pay ladder.