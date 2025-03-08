Chamberlain vs Massey Purse: Who Will Get the Biggest Cruiserweight Check?

Isaac Chamberlain and Jack Massey are set to collide in a thrilling fight for the vacant European and Commonwealth Cruiserweight titles. This contest goes down on Saturday, June 15th at the historic Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace FC. Here are our Chamberlain vs Massey purse predictions before the duo treats the South London crowd to an all-British bout.

Chamberlain vs Massey Purse: How Much Money is On the Line?

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight king Isaac Chamberlain was set to challenge Michal Cieslak for European glory on Saturday night.

The Pole’s unfortunate injury forced him to withdraw and vacate the EBU title. Now, Chamberlain will meet fellow British boxer Jack Massey as part of the Billam-Smith vs Riakporhe support act.

Since his pro debut in 2015, Chamberlain has amassed an impressive 16-2 record with 8 knockouts.

He rattled off notable wins against Dilan Prasovic and Luke Watkins. However, his last challenge came against current WBO champ Chris Billam-Smith, who’s also headlining this event.

Though Chamberlain fell short via unanimous decision, it was a close fight. It was the Londoner’s first defeat since falling to Lawrence Okolie in 2018.

Jack Massey has swiftly carved out a formidable reputation in the cruiserweight division, showcasing his prowess with commanding victories over tough competitors like Kent Kauppinen.

With an impressive record of 21-2, including 12 knockouts, “One Smack” has proven he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Massey has faced some of the division’s most formidable opponents, including Joseph Parker and Richard Riakporhe, who also headlines Saturday’s card. Though he came up short against both, losing by unanimous decisions, these bouts have only fueled his drive.

In 2021, Massey achieved his crowning glory by claiming the IBO cruiserweight title against Bilal Laggoune. It remains the defining moment of his career till now.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Chamberlain vs Massey

How big is the Chamberlain vs Massey purse? The organizers are not eager to spill the beans, but based on our experience, we can give you an idea.

You won’t find much boxing fighter pay information about any of these two fighters. So, let’s take a look at the other events of the night and try to estimate the potential compensation package.

We believe the Billam-Smith-Riakporhe rematch will be a million dollar event, given the history both players share. We are pretty sure the Chamberlain vs Massey prize money will be far below that mark.

Will it match half the headline purse? We don’t believe it will! None of the fighters currently hold a major divisional belt. So, it’s highly likely that the purse will be around $300k. Since Chamberlain walks in as the reigning British and Commonwealth champion, he should be entitled to the larger split of the Chamberlain vs Massey payout.

We are predicting a 60-40 distribution of the total purse. So, Chamberlain will pocket $180k from the fight, while Massey will receive a $120k paycheck. We will be very surprised if the purse goes above the $300k mark.