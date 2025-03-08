BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

The biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is set to take place in Los Angeles this weekend — and our BKFC Knuckle Mania 4 predictions will ensure that you realize why this is an event you can’t miss.

While there’s no telling which of the 12 fights taking place on this BKFC Knuckle Mania 4 fight card will bring the best action, we’re going to focus this article on the top three fights, because those bouts contain the most notable names.

And within those three fights, we’re going to discuss predictions and BKFC KnuckleMania 4 prize money that all six boxers can expect to earn — starting with our Perry vs Alves prediction.

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4 Fight Card

Before we get into those three fights, let’s look over this weekend’s entire BKFC card:

Main Card

Light Heavyweight Main Event: “Platinum” Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves

“Platinum” Mike Perry vs Thiago Alves BKFC Heavyweight Championship: Lorenzo Hunt vs Mick Terrill

Lorenzo Hunt vs Mick Terrill Heavyweight: Todd Duffee vs Ben Rothwell

Todd Duffee vs Ben Rothwell Middleweight: Alfredo Angulo vs Jeremiah Riggs

Alfredo Angulo vs Jeremiah Riggs Women’s Bantamweight: Crystal Pittman vs Sydney Smith

Crystal Pittman vs Sydney Smith Middleweight: Evgeny Kurdanov vs Julian Lane

Evgeny Kurdanov vs Julian Lane Bantamweight: David Diaz vs Shane Jordan

David Diaz vs Shane Jordan Lightweight: Andrew Angelcor vs Ruben Warr

Andrew Angelcor vs Ruben Warr Bantamweight: Frank Alvarez vs Victor Rosas

Prelims

Light Heavyweight: Fernando Gonzalez vs Vincent Familiari

Fernando Gonzalez vs Vincent Familiari Lightweight: Tommy Aaron vs Richard Brooks

Tommy Aaron vs Richard Brooks Cruiserweight: Keith Richardson vs Cody Vidal

Perry vs Alves Prediction

It didn’t take long after “Platinum” Mike Perry left MMA for him to become the face of bare knuckle boxing.

Mike Perry will face Thiago Alves in the main event at Knucklemania IV on Sat. April 27th! Watch the road to episode 1 live & free up on BKFC+ App & Youtube channel now! https://t.co/HLL6nJslEV pic.twitter.com/6Gb4MRyzj2— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 17, 2024

When watching Perry fight, it’s easy to see why he has found so much success in bare knuckle boxing. His grit and championship mindset is displayed through his willingness to take any punch and keep walking forward.

No matter whether he’s facing a former UFC champion, a top-tier MMA fighter, or another bare knuckle veteran, Perry has knocked down every bare knuckled obstacle that he has faced thus far.

Because Perry is convinced that he will be able to outlast every other fighter he faces mentally, that confidence makes him nearly impossible to beat. And he has also got some great boxing technique.

But Thiago Alves might be the first fighter who can match Perry’s heart. What’s for sure is that his 2-0 BKFC record makes him one of the most experienced opponents that Perry has faced in the sport.

Our Perry vs Alves prediction is that these two fighters will be willing to stand and trade for as long as it takes for one of them to fall. And considering Perry’s track record, we think that taking Perry to win — which is currently available at -300 — is an excellent bet.

Hunt vs Terrill Prediction

This BKFC heavyweight championship co-main event features two of the most ferocious fighters that the sport has ever seen.

🇬🇧Mick Terrill is putting his BKFC world heavyweight championship on the line as he faces 2-division champion, 🇺🇸Lorenzo "The Juggernaut" Hunt in the co-main event at Knucklemania IV on Sat. April 27th!



Order Knucklemania IV: https://t.co/dqfzBKsSPG

🔊On pic.twitter.com/0DhqEAKnbH— Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) April 23, 2024

Mick Terrill has accrued a 7-1 BKFC record by bludgeoning his opponents with vicious fists. He combines crisp boxing with devastating power and a champion’s will to win at all costs.

While Terrill doesn’t always display the best defense, there is no doubt that he isn’t going to sell himself short once he steps into the ring. For this reason alone, it’s difficult to bet against him.

But Lorenzo Hunt’s 11 bare knuckle boxing wins are proof that few men can meet him in the middle of the ring and not get knocked out. Hunt is truly a hunter, and won’t let bloodied and battered knuckles stop him from securing a win.

This is a tough prediction to make. If you can find a fight does not go to a decision prop on your preferred betting site, you should certainly take it.

Duffee vs Rothwell Prediction

Two big handed hitters are squaring off in this Todd Duffee vs Ben Rothwell fight. If there’s one thing that both of these boxers have proven across their professional careers, it’s that they can stand and slug it out with anybody in the world.

Ever since coming to BKFC from the UFC, Ben Rothwell has defeated every opponent that he has faced. And Todd Duffee is another former mixed martial artist who is testing the bare knuckle waters.

While we have a ton of respect for Duffee’s ability, our Duffee vs Rothwell prediction is that Ben Rothwell — who is currently a -355 favorite — will win this fight.

His sheer size advantage over Duffee makes him a major problem, and Duffee hasn’t proven himself in the bare knuckle realm like Rothwell has.

BKFC KnuckleMania 4 Prize Money

Here are our BKFC KnuckleMania 4 prize money predictions for the top card’s six fighters:

“Platinum” Mike Perry: $1,100,000

$1,100,000 Thiago Alves: $280,000

$280,000 Mick Terrell: $220,000

$220,000 Lorenzo Hunt: $240,000

$240,000 Ben Rothwell: $180,000

$180,000 Todd Duffee: $150,000

As you can see, Mike Perry is making way more money than everybody else on the card. While these are just estimates, we’re confident that Perry is taking home seven figures for fighting this weekend. He is the face of this organization, after all.

And he sure knows how to put on a show!