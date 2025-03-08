Benavidez vs Gvozdyk Purse: Higher Weight, Higher Pay for the Mexican Monster?

After failing to set up a meeting with Canelo Alvarez inside the ring, David Benavidez seizes a different opportunity. He steps up to light heavyweight for a Las Vegas co-main event showdown with the formidable Oleksandr Gvozdyk. Will the jump in weight class bring him a fatter paycheck as well? Find out in our Benavidez vs Gvozdyk purse predictions and analysis.

Benavidez vs Gvozdyk Purse: Top Money for the Top Showdown?

Thwarted in his pursuit of a clash with boxing megastar Canelo Alvarez, former two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez sets his sights on fresh challenges by stepping up to light heavyweight.

Known for his imposing physique and bone-crushing power, Benavidez became the youngest champion in the division with a thrilling split decision victory over Ronald Gavril. He cemented his dominance in the rematch, leaving no room for doubt with a unanimous decision win this time.

But his reign was as flashy as it was short-lived. A positive drug test led to a suspension and took away his title.

However, “The Beast” clawed his way back, regaining the belt with a TKO win over Anthony Dirrell. Yet, fate seemed to have other plans – a missed weight cut cost him the championship once again.

Now, Benavidez looks to rewrite his story at light heavyweight. Can he capture a new title and avoid past pitfalls?

Oleksandr Gvozdyk was a name that once struck fear in the light heavyweight division. While the Ukrainian no longer boasts the terrorizing reputation he once did, he still remains a formidable fighter.

He’s the fighter notorious for leaving former champion Adonis Stevenson in a coma with a single punch. His iron chin and tenacity were on full display against Artur Beterbiev, leading the fight on points before a late stoppage.

With unfinished business to attend to, Gvozdyk looks to reclaim his dominance against a rising star in David Benavidez.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Benavidez vs Gvozdyk

The Benavidez vs Gvozdyk purse might match the numbers offered by the Davis vs Martin purse, on base levels.

However, we don’t expect it to draw similar PPV attention. So, the overall Benavidez vs Gvozdyk payout numbers might pale in comparison to those of the lightweight bout.

Both Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade commanded $2 million in guaranteed salaries when the duo clashed in November.

The post-fight bonuses for the WBC interim super middleweight title fight are unknown. Although Benavidez claimed he would need at least $7 million to fight Andrade, it is unlikely that the total reached that amount.

As for Gvozdyk, he has not been drawing the numbers he did at his peak. He earned six-figure sums for his fights against Adonis Stevenson and Doudou Ngumbu years ago, but after his defeat to Artur Beterbiev, he hasn’t been able to secure such hefty payouts.

According to current boxing fighter pay trends, we expect Benavidez to have a guaranteed $2 million payout for this one. With PPV share, the total could be around $6 million.

The smaller share of Benavidez vs Gvozdyk payout will go to Gvozdyk, which should see Gvozdyk bag $500k in base salary and an additional $400-$500k in PPV shares.