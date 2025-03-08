Arthur vs Cameron Purse: A King’s Ransom Awaits

Lyndon Arthur will seek redemption from his defeat to Dmitry Bivol earlier this year. Here’s our Arthur vs Cameron purse breakdown ahead of the fight.

While King Arthur’s 2024 debut did not go according to plan, the orthodox boxer will be able to claim the WBA Inter-Continental title if he manages to get the better of Liam ‘Cannonball’ Cameron at Bolton Whites Hotel.

Arthur vs Cameron Purse: Big Cash for Cameron?

Lyndon Arthur returns to the ring seeking to reestablish himself as a top light heavyweight contender against Liam Cameron.

Five years after hanging up his gloves, Liam Cameron is back for a shot at glory. The seasoned veteran aims to pull off a major upset against Lyndon Arthur, a rising star determined to claw his way back into world title contention.

Lyndon Arthur tasted defeat in his rematch with Anthony Yarde (TKO in the 4th round).

However, he didn’t let it derail him. Arthur strung together four impressive victories, ultimately claiming the IBO World light-heavyweight title. Unfortunately, his reign was short-lived.

Last December in Saudi Arabia, the masterful Dmitry Bivol dominated Arthur in a one-sided 12-round fight. All three judges saw it the same way, scoring it 120-107 in Bivol’s favor. As a result, Arthur was forced to give up his IBO belt.

Back in 2017, Cameron claimed the Commonwealth title on his second attempt by beating the tricky Sam Sheedy. He successfully defended the title against Brighton’s Nicky Jenman in 2018, but later failed a drug test, which changed his TKO victory to a No Contest.

Liam refused a reduced ban and received a harsh four year suspension.

Devastated, he turned to alcohol, even facing hospitalization. A family tragedy, in which his stepdaughter suffered a fatal accident, deepened his struggles. Vowing to return in her memory, he is now on a comeback trail with three wins in eight months.

Boxing Fighter Payouts-Arthur vs Cameron

The Arthur vs Cameron payout split might not be as lucrative for Arthur as it was in his previous fight.

He was paid more than $500k just for showing up against Bivol. But, the Mancunian will not be expecting such a fat paycheck for the Liam Cameron fight.

Liam Cameron has been on a resurgent run in his career, but he is not a superstar like Bivol. The former Commonwealth champion will look to add a WBA title to his name on Friday night, but he will not receive the larger share of the Arthur vs Cameron prize money.

Boxing fighter pay information is quite scarce for Cameron’s previous fights, but it appears unlikely that he was involved in a half-a-million dollar payday like his upcoming opponent.

Arthur brings the star power here, so he should claim the larger split of the Arthur vs Cameron purse. The purse size should be somewhere around $250k.

Arthur should make a guaranteed $200k from the fight, while Cameron will bank $50k for his efforts.