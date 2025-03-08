Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich Purse: Who’s Getting Lucky in Vegas?

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Andrei Mikhailovich are set to clash in a unified middleweight title bout this Saturday at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. As Alimkhanuly defends his IBF and WBO titles against the undefeated Mikhailovich, how much are these fighters set to earn? Here’s a complete Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich purse breakdown.

Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich Purse: How Big is the Prize?

While the exact Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich purse details have been kept under wraps by the organizers, we’ve gathered some insights into the potential paydays for both fighters. These figures are estimates based on boxing fighter pay trends and the fighters’ current standings in the middleweight division.

The total Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich prize fund is expected to reach approximately $550,000. This substantial sum reflects the significance of the fight, with two world titles on the line.

Breaking down the purse, the current belt holder’s share of Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich payouts should be around $350,000. This larger share recognizes Alimkhanuly’s champion status, especially considering his recent rise to prominence in the division. The 31-year-old Kazakh fighter has been turning heads with his devastating power and technical prowess.

On the other side, Andrei Mikhailovich is estimated to pocket $200,000 for his first shot at world championship glory. While this figure might seem modest compared to some headline bouts, it represents a significant payday for the 26-year-old New Zealander.

Boxing Fighter Payouts – Alimkhanuly vs Mikhailovich

Janibek Alimkhanuly (15-0, 10 KOs) enters this fight as the heavy favorite. The southpaw has been nothing short of spectacular in his professional career, blending his extensive amateur experience with devastating power. His recent unanimous victory over Vincenzo Gualtieri showcased his ability to dominate even against high-level opposition.

Alimkhanuly’s journey to the top has been meteoric. With a reported amateur record of 300-8, he’s quickly established himself as a force in the professional ranks. His KO ratio of 66.67% speaks to his fight-ending power.

Andrei Mikhailovich (21-0, 13 KOs) is the dark horse in this contest. The Russian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter has been steadily climbing the ranks, impressing with his power and adaptability. With a KO ratio of 61.9%, Mikhailovich has shown he can end fights early.

While Mikhailovich’s purse is smaller, a victory could potentially double or even triple his earning potential for future bouts. This additional motivation could prove to be a crucial factor when the bell rings.

For Alimkhanuly, this fight is about more than just the money. The Kazakh champion has expressed his desire to face bigger names in the division, particularly calling out Erislandy Lara for a full unification bout. A dominant performance against Mikhailovich would strengthen his case for those marquee matchups and the even bigger paydays that come with them.

As the fighters prepare to step into the ring, the $550,000 prize pool serves as both a reward for their hard work and a stepping stone to even greater opportunities. Come Saturday night, we’ll see who can capitalize on this golden opportunity and potentially rewrite their financial future in the sport.