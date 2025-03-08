Worldwide

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez Betting Odds: Skewed Odds?

Boxing Worldwide

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

Betting Boxing Worldwide

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

Boxing Worldwide

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Boxing Worldwide

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Boxing Worldwide

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

Betting Boxing Worldwide

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Boxing Worldwide

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Boxing Worldwide

Best Boxing Style: The Four Styles for Boxing Success

Betting Boxing Worldwide

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Worldwide

Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez Betting Odds: Skewed Odds?

Published

on

Ladies and gentlemen, championship boxing is BACK! Live this weekend from Monte Carlo, Joe Cordina puts his IBF super featherweight world title on the line, in his maiden defence. He faces American Edward Vazquez, in what is sure to be a truly compelling fight. Read on below to find out the latest odds for this fight, and who might be worth putting your money on!

Joe Cordina: Welshman in Winning Form

Joe Cordina is now enjoying his second reign as a world champion.

Following a split decision win over Tajikistan native Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Cordina’s home town of Cardiff, Wales earlier this year, Cordina regained his IBF super featherweight title, a belt he’d been forced to relinquish due to repeated hand injuries. This fight comes 519 after initially winning his world title, and he will be looking forward to the challenge of

Related Topics:

[Scratches record] Yeah, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up here...or not. My name's Keelin McNamara, and I am an AVID combat sports fan. Always have been, and probably always will be. I started writing and podcasting about MMA in the Summer of 2020 (yeah, we don't talk about that here either). I've been doing it ever since, and have loved every single minute of it! Thanks for checking out whatever it is you're reading - I hope you enjoy it!

Continue Reading