The Day After: Joshua Luxuriates In the Spoils Of Triumph From War

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Best Boxing Style: The Four Styles for Boxing Success

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

Doesn’t look like that smile has been absent from his face for 24 hours or so…

Anthony Joshua handled Andy Ruiz, after handling severe adversity and an unwanted infusion of self doubt potentially fatal to his vocation track, Saturday, Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Fans and pundits, some called it a master class, while others noted that the foe in front of him looked like he’d prepped for the occasion by entering hot dog eating contests. Yes, some cold and cruel zings and barbs were aimed at Andy Ruiz, a scant six months after he was a top of the boxing world icon. Zero, to hero, to zero again…though, he might remind you if you described him thusly, speaking of zeroes my bank account is full of them.

We continue to assess and ponder that 12 round clash, and make sense of its meaning. And so do these fighters. After the outing, AJ was quoted as saying he thought THIS Ruiz was a better Ruiz than the one he met in June. That defies belief or even the consideration of hearing AJ explain how the heck he came to that determination.

Ruiz’ own father admitted that his kid shit the bed.

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

