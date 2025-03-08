The Day After: Joshua Luxuriates In the Spoils Of Triumph From War

Doesn’t look like that smile has been absent from his face for 24 hours or so…

Anthony Joshua handled Andy Ruiz, after handling severe adversity and an unwanted infusion of self doubt potentially fatal to his vocation track, Saturday, Dec. 7 in Saudi Arabia.

Fans and pundits, some called it a master class, while others noted that the foe in front of him looked like he’d prepped for the occasion by entering hot dog eating contests. Yes, some cold and cruel zings and barbs were aimed at Andy Ruiz, a scant six months after he was a top of the boxing world icon. Zero, to hero, to zero again…though, he might remind you if you described him thusly, speaking of zeroes my bank account is full of them.

We continue to assess and ponder that 12 round clash, and make sense of its meaning. And so do these fighters. After the outing, AJ was quoted as saying he thought THIS Ruiz was a better Ruiz than the one he met in June. That defies belief or even the consideration of hearing AJ explain how the heck he came to that determination.

Ruiz’ own father admitted that his kid shit the bed.