Matches to make following UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

The UFC has capped off an incredibly successful 2022 with quite an exciting Fight Night event. Great stoppages, absolute wars, and of course, a bit of controversy — UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland was a fitting end-of-the-year event for the UFC. Following this event, we’ll take a look at some of the fighters from the main card and play matchmaker. We’ll speculate on who their next dance partner could be based on their performance, their rank, and the state of their respective division. Let’s get into it!