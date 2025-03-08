Matches to make following UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland

Worldwide

The UFC has capped off an incredibly successful 2022 with quite an exciting Fight Night event. Great stoppages, absolute wars, and of course, a bit of controversy — UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland was a fitting end-of-the-year event for the UFC. Following this event, we’ll take a look at some of the fighters from the main card and play matchmaker. We’ll speculate on who their next dance partner could be based on their performance, their rank, and the state of their respective division. Let’s get into it!

 

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

