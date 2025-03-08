UFC 283 was the premiere pay-per-view of the UFC’s 2023 year, and if you didn’t catch it, you certainly missed out. This event not only provided nonstop action, but it finally gave us a light heavyweight champion since Jiří Procházka vacated the title due to injury. So, the question on everyone’s mind is, what’s next? Here are the fights to make following UFC 283!

Jamahal Hill vs Jiří Procházka

Yeah, yeah, I know that Procházka is injured at the moment, but Hill just went through quite the war himself. With how fast the former champ is healing up, it’s not that farfetched to think that he’ll be Hill’s first notch as the champion. I will admit that this isn’t the most likely bout, but it feels wrong to say that anyone else deserves it more than Procházka.

Hill just decisively defeated Teixeira, who was the champion until he lost via 5th round submission to Jiri. Teixeira and Procházka were set to rematch at UFC 282, but a gnarly shoulder injury interfered with this highly-anticipated rematch. Curse you, MMA injury gods! The light heavyweight title was on the line for Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Błachowicz, the fight was a draw, you know the story.

Teixeira just retired and both Ankalaev and Błachowicz just fought for the title; Procházka is the only one who was been winning all of his fights, so if he can make the walk, there’s nobody that should jump the line ahead of him.

Brandon Moreno vs Alexandre Pantoja

The flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and someone not named Deiveson Figueiredo — hard to believe, right? ‘The Assassin Baby’ just defeated Figueiredo via TKO after a punch closed the former champion’s eye. Moreno is now up 2-1-1 against Figueiredo, and it’s time we move on. Though, we’d be moving on regardless; Figueiredo is tired of that weight cut and he’s going to take his skills up to bantamweight.

We’re not done with rematches, though! Enter Alexandre Pantoja — he’s riding a three-fight winning streak and he’s already beaten Moreno twice before. We haven’t seen Pantoja fight since last summer, so it’s about time we get this man booked! Moreno agrees that Pantoja is irrefutably the next in line for the title.

Gilbert Burns vs Colby Covington

You know you want to see this! One of the most impressive performances of UFC 283 was Gilbert Burns beating Neil Magny in under five minutes. After his hand was raised and Daniel Cormier stuck a microphone in his face, Burns called for a bout with the most infamous welterweight in the UFC — Stephen Thompson. Kidding, it was Colby Covington.

Though Burns admitted that there was no true bad blood between them, it’s still a fight that would put himself in line for another title shot. Additionally, this is a super fun fight, regardless of title implication! Covington’s last fight was against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272(no, we’re not counting the steakhouse fight. As far as I know, it wasn’t sanctioned by anyone).

Of course, we have Khamzat Chimaev and and Belal Muhammad waiting in the wings also. Either way you pair these guys, we have some very entertaining fights! However, if you ask me, I think that Burns deserves what he he’s asking for. Colby Covington vs Gilbert Burns would be fireworks! Plus, if you’re a fan of Covington being at his corny-best, the pre-fight media for this fight would be incredible.