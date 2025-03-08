Worldwide

The Ultimate Fighter: McGregor vs Chandler

Finally, some news about Conor McGregor’s future with the UFC!

McGregor is hands-down the biggest draw in this MMA history. He has, as they say, “made it” in terms of winning belts and having more money than he knows what to do with. So, he’s not as active as he was back in 2015, but who can blame him? He doesn’t need to fight anymore, but he chooses to do so.

Many were questioning if he was done after having a rough 2021 where he went 0-2 and suffered a gruesome leg injury. Well, we’ve got our answer! Dana White has confirmed that the Irishman will return to once again coach on The Ultimate Fighter.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

