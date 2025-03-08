Worldwide

UFC 293: An Early Look At Tai Tuivasa vs Alexander Volkov

UFC 293 is rather undeveloped at the moment, but it just got so much better.

News broke this morning that Tai Tuivasa will return for his first fight of the year. He’ll be taking on Alexander Volkov, who has won two fights in a row now, both via first round TKO. We’re still in the preliminary stages of setting up UFC 293; some fights are booked, but everything is always subject to change.

Moreover, there’s not yet a main event for this September 9th card that’ll take place in Sydney, Australia. Rest assured, a numbered UFC event, especially one down under, is bound to be stacked and headlined with a banger. ‘Bam Bam’, ranked number 6 in the heavyweight division, will be taking on Volkov, who is directly in the rear-view mirror at the number 7 spot.

Tai Tuivasa gets a loud pop from the fans no matter where he fights. But, this fight is very much in his backyard, so you can take the normal excitement and quadruple it. Volkov is very much in enemy territory, but that’s nothing new for ‘Drago’, who is a veteran of 46 professional fights. This is very exciting, but nowhere near the last of the UFC 293 updates.

How Do Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov Match Up?

Volkov, at 6’7″, is a very crisp and linear striker.

