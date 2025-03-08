Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Out on the street, ask a stranger about it, chances are decent if it’s younger person they know that Mike Tyson is going to fight Jake Paul.

Recognition of the the July 20 event is high. Will that translate in the traffic department. Undoubtedly so, it’s being streamed/shown on Netflix, which is nicely penetrated in the US (and beyond). They are in some 300 million homes globally, over 100m in US. Whereas, if you recall, HBO could boast being in 35 million homes or so around 2017-2018, and Showtime

Now, the structure of this Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson deal is kind of crucial, if we are gauging the potential level of attraction and engagement. IF the rules and regs allow for a real fight, not an exhibition, regular terms, then that’s optimal. Because then the prospect of Mike Tyson knocking out Jake Paul is true, and that will be a strong magnet. Plus, those that love younger Jake will also be motivated to tune in July 20, for fear their boy gets put to sleep in devastating fashion.

Will Tyson me made to drain to 160 pounds to get his fee? Will they both wear headgear? Is it an exhibition, if so can we assume that Tyson will pull punches in the same way he did for his exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr?

If I had to guess, and I do, because MVP folks have been off radar after the Serrano fight cancellation and this gigantic play, I think they will kick the can down the road and spill the beans on lots of these issues later.

This no-extra-fee attraction likely helps establish Netflix as a live content purveyor, giving them another niche to hold sway. You may know Netflix has paid heavily to be the home of the live WWE “Raw” program in 2025. Netflix doesn’t do ratings then old Nielsen way, nor will be getting whispers and “sources said” calls about PPV buy numbers. Netflix keeps the circle tight, and won’t be sharing those particulars. Instead, we might be told after the July 20 dust settles that Jake Paul versus Mike Tyson accumulated 90 thousand million hours watched. It will be more or less that area, depending on a singular possibility: how likely is it that on July 20, Mike Tyson hits Jake Paul with a left hook that isn’t “prime Tyson,” but is potent enough to drop and stop the social media age talent.