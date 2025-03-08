Salute To Ebanie Bridges

You heard about Ebanie Bridges? The 5-1 bantamweight from Australia, nicknamed “The Blond Bomber,” holds a 9-1 record, the IBF bantam crown and an admirably non-punk IDGAF attitude which she advertises deftly on social media.

Last week, Bridges spoke on a podcast, and she was on, she was keeping it real.

QUOTE

I’ve admired her public from the get-go, pretty much, because I saw someone who was playing the system, but not in a crude or depressingly resigned way.

Firstly, this is important, I right away thought Beanie Bridges was a pretty good boxer.

About her “coming on my radar.” Bridges, a native of Australia, has proven herself masterful at using social media forums and platforms to carry her message, which is, basically: Ebanie Bridges.

Out of the gate, Bridges put pics out there, knowing the ways of the mind, knowing that human animals seek visual delight, and there’s a market for that.

The market isn’t found in the squared circle, though. Mixing “sex symbol” and pugilist isn’t an easy marriage, being that, for one thing, boxing is still a “conservative” sport to a degree, and not progressive as far as women’s rights go as some other sports. There’s no shortage of men who simply do not want to see two women fighting, it doesn’t seem right to them.

Bridges has shown respect, not repulsion, for that sort of last-generation thinking, and fairly gleefully posts pics on Instagram that leave little to the imagination. And, I’m told, there more where that came from on Only Fans.

Only Fans is a platform which rose to prominence heavily during peak Covid, with so many people inside and in need of diversion. Bridges shared on the pod her thoughts on the platform:

For those those that don’t know, the former math teacher, age 36, holds a 9-1 record. The lone loss came to Shannon Courtney in 2021.

Bridges turned pro in Feb. 2019, and fought her first three pro bouts in her homeland. Her and her package, the volume punching, the taste for mixing it up, the up-front presentation of her physique, showed up to America for her fourth fight, and she worked diligently to spread the word on her vocational hopes and dreams.

Those vocational plans have been playing out as predicted, pretty much. The fight with Courtenay had the WBA bantam weight title up for grabs. After beating Bec Connoll, Bridges matched with Mailys Roman, IBF bantam champ since 2016.

Bridges got put with Shannon O’Connell.