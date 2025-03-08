Worldwide

BKFC 56: Mike Perry to Face Eddie Alvarez in a Promised Banger

Sajid Abid On the Realities Within a Tough Sport

McGrail vs Leach Prediction: McGrail Can't Fail

Is Dainier Pero A Future Heavyweight Great?

Danny Garcia Is Not A Boxer, He's Now a Boxer/Promoter

Why Is Ryan Garcia Beefing With Baumgardner?

Four NY Fights Writers Win Boxing Writers Awards From BWAA

BKFC Knuckle Mania 4: Predictions, Prize Money, Fight Card

Best Boxing Style: The Four Styles for Boxing Success

Melikuziev vs Dibombe Prediction: Big Bombs From Bek Bully

BKFC 56: Mike Perry to Face Eddie Alvarez in a Promised Banger

BKFC 56 us now having all of us clear our calendars for December 2nd. It’s been announced that ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry will be taking on Eddie Alvarez as the headlining bout as the BKFC makes its way to Salt Lake City, Utah. SLC has been the home of some very iconic events for combat sports, such as the UFC 278 card where Leon Edwards head kicked Usman and where Paulo Costa and Luke Rockhold went to war.

Speaking of Luke Rockhold: Mike Perry’s last performance saw him breaking the teeth of Rockhold, who is a former UFC middleweight champion. Sometimes we see a fighter find their thing and it clicks; TJ Dillashaw got better when he trained with Duane Ludwig, Justin Gaethje came into his own when he cooled it on the brawling, and Mike Perry seems to have found his final form by taking off the gloves.

3-0 in BKFC, Perry is no doubt a problem. But, if anyone could challenge him on being violent, it’s Eddie Alvarez. This man’s entire résumé is carnage and non-stop action. Having been in wars with Dustin Poirier x2, Michael Chandler x2, and most recently, Chad Mendes in the BKFC ring, Mike Perry has his hands full here.

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

