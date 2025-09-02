9 Top Fight Cards On Fall 2025 Boxing Schedule

Whether you already have a pumpkin spice latte in your hand or not, fall has arrived in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s a time when the 2025 boxing calendar ramps up after taking most of August off.

Getting a look ahead at the Fall 2025 Boxing Schedule, we’ve picked out the must-see matchups for you through the end of the year. While others are rumored to be on the radar, these are the confirmed events around the world. All but one have confirmed North American broadcasts.

September 13: Canelo vs. Crawford, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (Netflix)

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez of Mexico takes on two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford of Omaha, Nebraska. Crawford is betting big on himself, risking his undefeated record to become an undisputed champion in a third weight division.

It is by far the biggest fight currently on the schedule, and not much will top it unless Oleksandr Usyk gets in the ring, or if Naoya Inoue takes on Junto Nakatani before the end of the year in Japan.

Whatever fans think about Crawford’s chances, both fighters are taking preparations seriously, and it will be a riveting matchup. It’s also got a sensational undercard, including:

Super welterweights Callum Walsh vs. Fernando Vargas Jr.

Super middleweights Christian Mbilli vs. Lester Martinez, for Mbilli’s WBC interim super middleweight title

Super welterweights Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brandon Adam in a rematch of the only knockout loss on Bohachuk’s record, and he’s itching for revenge

September 14: Inoue vs Akmadaliev, IG Arena, Nagoya, Japan

Anything Naoya Inoue steps into a boxing ring with his undisputed titles on the line, it’s a must-see event. Although there isn’t currently a broadcaster announced, we’re betting on DAZN given the challenger, so cross your fingers. The Monster faces Murodjon “MJ” Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan. Akhmadaliev has been Inoue’s mandatory challenger but has been passed over multiple times, irritating both the fighter and his promoter, Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

Inoue isn’t invulnerable. He was dropped by a solid shot by unheralded Ramon Cardenas. Akmadaliev is no joke, and he is highly motivated to prove himself. Since his narrow surprise loss by majority decision to Marlon Tapales, Akhmadaliev has won three fights by knockout, the last two in Monaco and Mexico. Fighting on the road wasn’t an accident in anticipation of this matchup.

Also on the card, WBO World Bantamweight champion Yoshiki Takei defends his belt against Christian Medina of Guadalajara, Mexico.

October 11: Ennis vs Lima, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia (DAZN)

Fans might question this entry on the list. They’d hoped to see Jaron “Boots” Ennis against the likes of Vergil Ortiz Jr. Uisma Lima of Portugal isn’t exactly a household name in the U.S., but he earned his spot in this WBA title eliminator. Still, Ennis is a big draw and will sell out the Wells Fargo Center. Fans are eager to see him in a new weight division, especially after getting a sneak preview when Canelo Alvarez brought Ennis in as a sparring partner to prepare him for Bud Crawford.

Also on the card: Light heavyweights Khalil Coe vs. Jesse Hart, 10 rounds; and Junior lightweight prospect Zaquin Moses vs. Antonio Dunton El Jr.

October 25: Fundora vs Thurman, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas (Prime Video PPV, PPV.COM)

Super welterweight Sebastian Fundora sits at the top of boxing’s hottest division. The Towering Inferno dispatched Tim Tzysu twice, along with Chordale Booker, in exciting fights.

Thurman has been chomping at the bit for a fight since his return after two years away from the ring. “One Time” gets at least one more shot at a championship in Fundora’s WBC junior middleweight title. Who knows whether it will be truly competitive. Both men give their all, and both are offense-minded. Thurman knows how to sell a fight, and he’s among the best interviews in boxing.

Also on the card:

Junior lightweights O’Shaquie Foster vs. Stephen Fulton, 12 rounds, for Foster’s WBC title.

Middleweights Jesus Ramos vs. Shane Mosley Jr., 12 rounds, for the vacant WBC interim title.

November 8: Ortiz Jr. vs Lubin, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas (DAZN)

Super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces former champion Erickson Lubin for Ortiz’s WBC interim title.

We didn’t get Ortiz Jr. vs Boots Ennis. But anytime we can watch Ortiz Jr. in action is a good time. Lubin is a former world champion who gave Sebastian Fundora hell and nearly beat him. Since that loss, Lubin has three stoppage wins and took the undefeated records of two talented prospects. Both Ortiz Jr. and Lubin come forward and give their all. Don’t miss this one. Undercard fights haven’t been added at this time.

November 14: Paul vs Davis, Atlanta (Netflix)

Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis will fight a ten-round exhibition despite a 60-pound weight difference, give or take a few pounds.

You don’t have to love this bizarre spectacle to know a massive audience will tune in to hate-watch out of sheer curiosity. It’s an exhibition, which means neither man is permitted to try to knock out the other, so forget social media bragging saying otherwise. This could be the last appearance of the talent formerly known as Gervonta Davis to appear in the ring. Plenty of people are going to earn big money from this one.

No undercard fights have been named yet, but Paul will no doubt put members of his Most Valuable Promotions talent stable on the card.

November 15: Eubank Jr. vs Benn 2, Wembley Stadium, London (DAZN)

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn in a 12-round catchweight rematch.

This is the date and venue penciled in for a rematch of the current leader for Fight of the Year. Benn and Eubank Jr. exceeded expectations in their first fight in April, settling a second-generation rivalry two decades in the making, with Eubank Jr. getting the decision victory. It was the cherry on top for fans knowing there was a rematch clause in place.

It was a rough road making the sequel official, with discussion over the weight limit/ But all aspects of the rematch will be the same as in the first fight, even though Eubank Jr paid a half-million pound fine after missing the weight limit.

Undercard fights are under discussion, including Jack Catterall vs Esow Essuman, who recently upset Josh Taylor, but with this blockbuster main event, who really cares?

November 22: Five Championship Bouts, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (DAZN)

Light Heavyweights David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde, for Benavidez’s WBC light heavyweight title

Welterweights Brian Norman Jr. vs. Devin Haney, for Norman’s WBO title

Unifeid super flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Fernando Martinez, with Bam’s WBC/WBO/WBA belts at stake.

Lightweights Abdullah Mason vs. Sam Noakes for the vacant WBO lightweight title.

Super lightweights Subriel Matias vs. Dalton Smith for Matias’ WBC title.

Light heavyweights Artur Beterbiev vs. Deon Nicholson

Fans are growing accustomed to blockbuster cards in the last few weeks of the year as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, and this one can legitimately be described as stacked. Five title fights are in the mix, leading with a light heavyweight fight between Benavidez Jr. vs Yarde at the top of the ticket.

On the undercard, the showdown between WBO World Welterweight champion Brian Norman Jr. and former two-division champion Devin Haney could top nearly any other lineup. If you love the smaller weight divisions like I do, pound-for-pound talent Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez is also worthy of a main event, but we will happily settle for his fight against Fernando Martinez in a supporting role.

Cleveland lightweight Abdullah Mason, considered the future of American boxing, will get his first shot at a title against Sam Noakes of Great Britain.

And wrap your head around this: Subriel Martis and Artur Beterbiev are in what could be “Before the Bell” fights. Happy Thanksgiving, fight fans!

NOTE: A reported fight between heavyweights Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley is not yet confirmed and not on our list. WBO interim champion Parker remains the mandatory challenger for unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. The WBO hasn’t granted an extension to Usyk. After a video of Usyk dancing up a storm in a nightclub surfaced on social media, the WBO requested an updated medical report from Usyk, saying it will rule on Usyk’s extension request later this week.