Vito Mielnicki Jr. Dominates Omar Huerta at Boardwalk Hall

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City is a legendary boxing venue, especially for fighters from New Jersey and nearby Philadelphia who all want a victory there on their resumes. Vito Mielnicki Jr. notched his on Saturday in the ProBox main event.

“White Magic” Mielnicki Jr. of Roseland, New Jersey (23-1, 13 KOs) won a unanimous 10-round decision and successfully defended his WBC USA, IBF USBA, and WBO Global Middleweight titles while dominating formerly undefeated Omar Huerta of San Ysidro, California (15-1-1, 13 KOs).

“The Homecoming: Mielnicki Jr. vs. Huerta” event was presented by Sampson Boxing and Paco Presents.

Mielnicki showed ever-increasing maturity and technical improvements as he continued to work and train in Houston with Ronnie Shields. He dedicated himself to a punishing body attack. Huerta is durable and handled it well. He put up a solid effort, but he was outworked and outmaneuvered by Mielnicki Jr. Scorecards read 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91.

Mielnicki Jr. landed 175 total power punches against just 60 for Huerta over 10 rounds.

Co-Main Delivers Action-Packed Fight

Yan Marcos of Cuba (15-0, 10 KOs) won a close split decision over formerly undefeated local favorite Dwyke Flemmings Jr. of Paterson, New Jersey (11-1, 10 KOs) to win the WBA Intercontinental & USBA Super Welterweight Championships.

It was a fight full of surprises. With both fighters working to establish themselves, Marcos dropped Flemmings with a big left hand in round four that seemed to come out of nowhere.

In the next round, Flemmings returned the favor, dropping Marcos with a strong right hand along the ropes.

HE RETURNS THE FAVOR 💥🥊 Dwyke Flemmings Jr. drops Yan Marcos in round 5! This one is a war. 📺 Live now on ProBox TV pic.twitter.com/AjDH7CwgWY — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) April 12, 2026

Flemmings had a good round nine, landing a series of three strong right hands, but it was not enough to overcome the slightly better work in most of the rounds by the elusive Marcos.

The scorecards read 97-91 and 96-92 for Marcos, with one 96-92 for Flemmings.

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Undercard Results From Atlantic City

Dominican super lightweight Heidan “Sugar” Martinez (18-0, 17 KOs) went the distance for the first time in his career with a unanimous decision over Daiyaan “Badshah” Butt of Philadelphia (20-4, 10 KOs). Scorecards were 100-0, 100-90, and 99-91.

Martinez couldn’t score the knockout, going the distance for the first time. With just 30 seconds left in the tenth and final round, he shook up Butt with a vicious uppercut, but Butt held on through to the final bell.

Light heavyweight prospect Arjan Iseni of Staten Island (6-0, 5 KOs) won by decision over six rounds against Christian Figueroa of Galloway, New Jersey (2-1, 2 KOs). Both men fought well with good technique. Iseni did enough each round to earn scores of 60-54, 59-55, and 59-55.

In the televised opener, lightweight Michael Harris of Trenton, New York (5-0, 1 KO) won by majority decision in a four-round bout over La’Vay Lawrence of Washington, D.C. (4-3, 3 KOs).