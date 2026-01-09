Manny Pacquiao Promotions Brings Card to Turning Stone Feb. 28

Manny Pacquiao Promotions announced its second American fight card scheduled for Saturday, February 28, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

The MPP card marks Manny Pacquiao’s return to upstate New York for the first time since his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last June.

Pierce vs Parra Matches Knockout Artists

The fight card featured a 10-round WBO Featherweight International Championship bout between knockout artists Elijah Pierce of Lawrenceville, Georgia (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra of Venezuela. (23-1-1, 17 KOs). The matchup was originally scheduled on MPP’s debut card in Temecula, California in December, but was postponed due to illness.

Pierce, age 29, has 12 straight wins. He won the WBO International Featherweight Championship last July against Michael Dasmarinas.

Now the Oklahoma City-born star faces his greatest challenge in Parra, who matches Pierce’s knockout count at 17. Parra has not suffered a defeat in over eight years as he prepares for his third fight in the U.S.

“Pierce versus Parra is a fight fans were eagerly waiting for, and we’re excited to bring it back as the centerpiece of our second U.S. show,” said Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

“Turning Stone Resort Casino has become the home of Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which is synonymous with our mission at MPP as we continue to build the future stars in boxing.”

NY Favorite Bryce Mills Set in Co-Main

The co-main event will feature a 10-round US WBC Silver Super Lightweight Title fight between hometown favorite Bryce Mills of Liverpool, New York (20-1, 7 KOs) and Tobias Green of Lake Park, Florida (12-3-1, 4 KOs), adding a regional contest for local fans with championship significance to the card.

Mills, age 24, will appear in his seventh fight at Turning Stone Resort Casino. He’s never lost a fight at the historic venue. A quickly rising contender in the super lightweight division, Mills aims to kick off 2026 with another victory, following a successful 2025, which included three dominant wins.

Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. Back in Action

Joining the February 28 card is Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1), who returns after his four-round pro debut ended in a controversial draw. Pacquiao Jr. continues his professional development under the guidance of MPP, including his accomplished father, along with world-class trainer Marvin Somodio at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

Showcasing promise and composure in his pro debut, all eyes will be on Pacquiao Jr. as he competes near the International Boxing Hall of Fame, a place where his father was inducted last year.

Curmel Moton Returns To Extend Perfect Record

Highly regarded 19-year-old prospect Curmel “Big Deal” Moton of Las Vegas (8-0, 6 KOs) will return to the ring in association with Mayweather Promotions, as he looks to extend his impressive unbeaten streak.

Pegged as a standout talent, Moton caught the attention of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest fighters.

Opponents for both Pacquiao Jr. and Moton will be announced in the coming weeks.

The event marks another major milestone for Manny Pacquiao Promotions following a successful, sold-out U.S. debut and continues the company’s expansion into marquee boxing markets across the country. Turning Stone Resort Casino, long recognized as one of the premier boxing venues in the United States, will host the event.

“Our goal is to give fans exactly what they want: nonstop excitement, high-level competition, and a fun, unforgettable fight night experience.

“Central New York has a passionate, diverse, and energetic sports community, and the Syracuse and Verona area is the perfect place to bring boxing at this level. We’re excited to showcase the return of Jimuel Pacquiao, feature rising stars like Curmel Moton, and continue our commitment to growing the sport by elevating women’s boxing and creating more opportunities for female fighters.

“This event is about great fights, meaningful moments, and delivering so much more for the fans,” said Jas Mathur , CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

The event will be streamed live across the United States on Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets are available for purchase at TurningStone.com , the official website of Turning Stone Resort Casino. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET, with the first bout beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional bouts and fight week events will be announced soon.