Under The Radar: Itauma vs Whyte Matchup Saturday

Itauma vs Whyte is a solid card with plenty of entertainment value, but it’s under the radar and all but forgotten among American fans.

The main event features a 20-year-old rising heavyweight star often compared to Mike Tyson, against a fan favorite veteran who’s fought them all in the main event.

On the undercard, add an undercard heavyweight fight sure to be a banger, an all-action featherweight matchup, and two Americans who promise to bring it.

But the Riyadh Season card on DAZN has little buzz. It’s competing for attention with the UFC, Little League World Series, baseball, and well, summer. It’s also got a $49.99 price tag, which is a big ask.

Nevertheless, I’ve dug down into the swear jar for a few bucks, and I wouldn’t miss it. The card gets underway at 12:45 p.m. ET/9:45 p.m. PT on DAZN.

Itauma Passing The Eye Test – So Far

The unanimous choice for 2024 Prospect of the Year, I have a first-class seat on the Moses Itauma hype train. Itauma of Chatham, Kent (12-0, 10 KOs), ranked number one by the WBO, possesses impressive speed, footwork, movement, and power. He sees what’s happening in the ring, and he has multiple tools, including intelligent counterpunching.

The one element Itauma lacks is experience. It’s something opponent Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte has in droves. Whyte of Brixton in London (31-3, 21 KOs), the former two-time interim WBC titleholder, knows the stakes are high for him, and while he is a significant underdog, he’s in excellent shape and has enough power to keep Itauma honest.

The two men weighed in within a pound of each other: Itauma at 245.5 pounds and Whyte at 244.5 pounds. This marked 17 pounds lighter than his last fight and the lightest since 2015.

While both men express confidence in their ability to win on Saturday, they also emphasize their respect for each other, saying it’s just business in the ring.

“I’ve been in training for 12 tough weeks. I just want to get to the easy bit, that’s the fight,” said Itauma after the Friday weigh-in.

The over-under is four rounds. Itauma has only gone more than two rounds twice, in six-round bouts. Anticipation for a wicked knockout is high, but not by Itauma if you believe him.

“I’m not putting too much pressure on the outcome of the fight. I know my game plan. I know what I need to do. It’s just my job to go in there and execute. Whatever happens Saturday night, let it be,” said Itauma.

“We’re all heavyweights here. Any fight can end at any point. I’m not delusional. I know what threat Dillian Whyte poses. I’m not overlooking him, I’m taking this man seriously.”

Dillian Whyte: “I Give My All In The Ring”

Throughout the week, Whyte has dismissed the analysts and pundits. “There is so much more left for me to achieve and to chase in the game,” said Whyte, who insists he’s not washed up.

“I’d love to get a chance to avenge my three defeats and I’d love the chance to fight for the world title again. I don’t think I did myself justice last time” against Tyson Fury, his third career loss in 2022.

“I am someone who is not supposed to be here, never had a great amateur career, no support. I am a kid from Jamaica who has been written off many times, meant to be dead before I made it to 20. But here I am.

“I always come to fight. Nothing has changed. I always try to find a way to get the victory, I always try to find a way and give my all in the ring. Nothing has changed,” said Whyte.

Trainer Perspectives: McGirt vs Davison

Whyte’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, says he understands what’s at stake for him Saturday, and he put the work in during camp and is a completely different fighter than in his last effort against Ebenezer Tetteh.

“His back’s against the wall for Dillian Whyte there. If he loses, it’s done. So, you know, he then he becomes a journeyman, which he doesn’t deserve,” said McGirt. “We know that this fight right here is all about nuts and guts, man. You know, we got to put it all on the line.”

“He’s a thousand-to-one underdog. Damn. No one’s given him a shot. But McGirt says now that people see Whyte’s condition, they may rethink things.

“He’s got to be smart. He can’t be reckless. Can’t be reckless with this kid. He’s athletic. He’s fast. He can punch. And more importantly, he can fight. So, we got to be on point from ding to dong. We can’t make no mistake,” said McGirt, who also hinted at some veteran “dark arts” on Saturday.

Itauma’s trainer and McGirt’s counterpart, Ben Davison, is a self-professed boxing nerd who no doubt watched hours of Whyte fight video, seeing him land the trademark body punches and right hooks.

“We’d be foolish to take the fight based off his last performance and him coming in in the same shape. It was never going to happen,” said Davison, who noted Whyte is clearly in shape for this fight.

“I’ve said this time and time again, Moses Itauma is not the type of fighter where we have to bank on catching people at the right time. He’s good enough to mix with any of them at any point. We’ve prepared for Dillian to turn up as the best Dillian possible and if we hadn’t had done so, it’s too late now.”

Prediction: Itauma vs Whyte

PREDICTION: The fight is a step up for Itauma, and a last chance saloon fight for Whyte who deserves credit for taking on the rising star. In the youth vs. experience matchup at the highest levels, the edge nearly always goes to the younger fighter.

Because they are heavyweights with significant power, neither one can make a mistake. Recall Whyte’s fight in 2020 against Alexandr Povetkin. Whyte had knocked down Povetkin twice in the fourth round and was dominating the Russian, but lost by knockout in the fifth round from an uppercut he didn’t see coming.

Itauma and trainer Davidson must know Whyte will come at the body, and he has a good uppercut of his own. But Itauma appears to have all the skills necessary to steer clear of Whyte’s worst. He shouldn’t be in any rush to stop the veteran. Going some rounds with Whyte would benefit Itauma. Call it a middle-round TKO win for Itauma. But be in your seat on time, just in case.

Co-Main Event: Hrgovic vs Adeleye

Heavyweights Filip Hrgovic of Croatia (18-1, 14 KOs), the 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist, and former British Champion David Adeleye of London (14-1, 13 KOs), will try to advance their careers in the co-main event.

Hrgovic hit the scale at 241.9 pounds, Adeleye at 240.5 pounds.

Hrgovic said he’s had his best camp ever after luring veteran trainer Abel Sanchez out of retirement, relocating to Big Bear, California, for training. It is their second fight together, and all week Hrgovic has been singing, “Let’s get down, let’s get down to business.”

Sanchez said this second camp went much better, even though Hrgovic won against Joe Joyce. “We got the win, but we didn’t look as sharp as we should have. We had eight weeks in Big Bear, so we’re really looking forward to Saturday night and showcasing this.”

Adeleye, the British and former Commonwealth champion, is betting on himself. His only loss came to Fabio Wardley, and he’s had two swift knockout wins since then.

“He’s a human being, and he’s nothing special. I feel once you get to heavyweight, everyone is as dangerous as each other. A good opportunity came and I took it,” said Adeleye.

PREDICTION: If Sanchez has done his job, he’ll see Hrgovic to a win in a competitive fight with Adeleye.

Featherweight Fireworks: Ball vs Goodman

Also featured in Riyadh is a title defense by the popular WBA Featherweight Champion Nick “Wrecking” Ball of Liverpool (22-0-1, 13 KOs) against undefeated Sam Goodman of Australia (20-0, 8 KOs). Ball weighed in at 126 pounds, Goodman at 125.1 pounds.

Ball has been on a tear in fan-friendly action fights, and Goodman will be right in front of him. “I’m in a good position and fully focused. As always, all action from me” promised Ball on Friday.

Goodman, who twice lost opportunities to fight Naoya Inoue due to cuts suffered in training, is stepping up to face Ball. “It’s up to me to execute. If I do, he’ll get a lot of surprises,” said Goodman.

PREDICTION: Ball by late TKO. Ball, who is Great Britain’s only current male world champion, will wear down Goodman with his relentless attack. Goodman should give a good effort, but he’ll be hard-pressed to keep up with Ball in a higher weight division.

All-American Showdown: Raymond Ford vs Abraham Nova

Former WBA featherweight strap holder Raymond Ford of Camden, New Jersey (17-1-1, 8 KOs) was originally scheduled to face titleholder Anthony Cacace, who withdrew due to injury. Former WBC super featherweight challenger Abraham Nova of Albany, New York (24-3-1, 17 KOs) stepped up and seized the opportunity.

Ford weighed in at 130.3 pounds, Nova at 129.1 pounds.

“I took this fight because I’ve been active, I’ve been training. I wasn’t going to sit on the couch,” said Nova. “I felt like it was the perfect style of fight for myself. Raymond Ford is a hell of a fighter, but I feel like I belong on that stage with the elites.

Nova said he’s had some close losses and feels 2025 is his year to turn things around. Flanked at the weigh-in by his popular mascot “Supernova,” Nova said, “It’s my job to work and I’m prepared, If you know what I do, I always come to fight.”

Ford isn’t concerned. “Let’s be real, we know he’s not knocking me out, so I don’t know why he’s even trying to hype himself up to even believe that.

“He knows what I’m coming with, I know what he’s coming with, and he is just simply not on my level, and I am going to show you that I am the best fighter he has been in the ring with,” said Ford, promising he would bring the action to Nova.

Before the Bell Action

Also on the early portion of the card, Japanese junior lightweight prospect Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) promised “an incredible knockout” over former Olympian Qais Ashfaq of Leeds, England (13-3-1, 5 KOs) in their scheduled ten-round fight.

Saudi lightweight “Mighty” Mohammed Alakel (4-0, 0 KO) takes on India’s Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) in a fight designed to make his local fans happy. Alakel is also training in Big Bear, California, alongside Filip Hrgovic with Abel Sanchez.