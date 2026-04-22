Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent: Who’s Up Should AJ Fight Not Materialize?

Sixteen months removed from a bitter, second straight defeat to two-time Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson King returned to the ring on April 11th. And he did so under a cloud of uncertainty.

After performing a retirement U-turn for a staggering fifth time, the Gypsy King faced off against Russian powerhouse Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The fight was broadcast around the world on streaming giant Netflix, but the “fight” that subscribers were treated to certainly left a lot to be desired. Fury, a two-time former unified heavyweight champion himself, was clearly a class above “The Lion,” who looked a shadow of the fighter that dominated British journeyman Dave Allen en route to a wide unanimous decision win in Sheffield last October.

Tyson Fury’s Next Opponent in 2026

Online betting sites made Fury a huge favorite to secure the win on his return. The popular Lucky Rebel Sportsbook, in particular, listed him as short at 1/5. He would duly live up to the billing.

With far superior boxing skills and ring IQ, Fury proved that he still had the gas tank to compete with the very best of them, despite now sitting at the ripe old age of 37 and presenting an unflattering physique that often lures opponents into a false sense of security. The two-time conqueror of Deontay Wilder peppered away with that trademark ramrod left jab, creating openings for a devastating right uppercut that often missed the target by millimeters. Still, the Gypsy King was in a league of his own, surrendering just one round on one judge’s score card to claim the widest of decision victories.

AJ Refuses to Be Goaded

Immediately after the fight, the WWE-inspired drama began. TKO — WWE’s parent company and heavily involved with boxing on Netflix — would have been proud of how Fury called out long-time rival Anthony Joshua post-fight. “I challenge you, Anthony Joshua, to fight me next. Do you accept?” bellowed the Big GK, in somewhat cringe fashion.

AJ refused to be goaded into “clout-chasing” on the grandest stage amid a civil war between promoter Eddie Hearn and the powers that be behind the Netflix boxing operation, specifically UFC head honcho Dana White. Joshua would go on to say: “You aren’t going to tell me what to do, I’ve been chasing you for 10 years.” Some things change in the fighting world… others never do.

So, the big question on everyone’s lips is this: Will the biggest fight in British boxing history finally take place? Admittedly, it would come at least five years overdue — much like the blockbuster between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao back in 2015 did —but it would still command monstrous attention, and perhaps most importantly, eye-watering commercial figures. The fact remains, however, that AJ was somewhat hesitant to publicly accept the challenge, and considering the personal trauma he just experienced in Nigeria, it would be hard to begrudge him for taking his time in plotting his own return to the ring.

So, should the dubbed “Battle of Britain” not take place, what options does Fury have left on the table, if any? Let’s take a look at the most likely options.

Oleksandr Usyk Trilogy

A trilogy between Tyson Fury and his two-time conqueror and undefeated legend Oleksandr Usyk remains very possible, even if it is somewhat of a hard sell. The first clash between the two back in May 2024 was mightily close, with the Ukrainian technician getting a razor-thin victory after mounting a late comeback and dropping the Gypsy King in round nine. Their second contest, seven months later, was similarly close, although this time, Usyk was a clear and deserving winner, with his power shots clearly the dominant narrative of the fight as opposed to Fury’s work behind the jab.

Usyk now gears up for a somewhat underwhelming mandatory defence of his WBC title against former kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven on 23 May 2026 in front of the famous Egyptian pyramids in Giza, Egypt. Should he win that clash against the Dutchman — it would be the biggest upset of all time if he didn’t — then Fury could well get a third shot at his nemesis. But other, arguably more deserving contenders such as Moses Itauma — a man that Fury publicly stated he has zero intention of fighting — could well be ahead of him in the queue.

Winner of Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

While Usyk is without question the best heavyweight on the planet and owns three-quarters of the heavyweight title pie, he isn’t currently the undisputed champion. He surrendered the WBO portion of the gold as he was unable to face mandatory challenger Joseph Parker due to injury, and the Kiwi would duly lose his shot at the then-vacant title to Fabio Wardley, who would claim the title all for himself.

Wardley will defend the WBO strap for the first time when he faces fellow Brit Daniel Dubois — former belt-holder and owner of a vicious knockout win against Anthony Joshua — in Manchester in May. The winner of that clash could represent Fury’s best path back to the heavyweight title picture. If he cannot coax AJ into the ring, don’t be surprised to see him clash with either Wardley or Dubois later in the year, perhaps at Wembley in September.