‘Chin Up Nick’ – Tyson Fury Offers Public Support to Nick Ball After Crushing Knockout Loss

What was meant to be a celebratory homecoming for former WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball unraveled into a sobering night in Liverpool, as Brandon Figueroa handed the Liverpudlian the first defeat of his professional career. Fighting in front of a sold-out M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, Ball was stopped in brutal fashion, bringing a halt to his 25-fight unbeaten run.

The aftermath was just as turbulent. Tensions spilled into the ring as security intervened to restrain members of Ball’s team, while frustration from the home crowd boiled over. Amid the chaos, Figueroa struck a composed note, praising his opponent in victory. The reaction from sections of the British fanbase, however, drew a sharp response from former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who publicly came to Ball’s aid and urged critics to show restraint in typical “Gypsy King” fashion.

Nick Ball Moves Forward With Tyson Fury’s Support

It had been a typical Ball fight up until the 12th. Despite the massive seven-and-a-half reach advantage of Figueroa, “The Wrecking Ball” stood his ground and lived up to his nickname. The Brit delivered his signature uppercuts, though the super bantamweight champ was the more active puncher, and evened the score cards up until the penultimate round before the latter clobbered him with the short left, sending the homeboy tumbling to the canvas.

Although it was the American who drew first blood in the second round, Ball continued to target the body, engaging Figueroa in increasingly wild exchanges as the fight wore on. Those exchanges appeared to favor Figueroa, who grew stronger as the rounds progressed.

The decisive moment arrived early in the twelfth and final round, when Figueroa landed a thunderous left hand that sent Ball to the canvas. Showing his trademark heart, the Liverpudlian beat the count, unsteady but determined. Moments later, however, he could not withstand the American’s follow-up assault, crashing through the ropes and eventually forcing the referee to intervene.

Celebrations quickly followed as Figueroa’s team poured into the ring, sealing the 29-year-old Texan’s coronation as the new WBA featherweight world champion, claiming the title behind enemy lines. Unfortunately for Ball, a wave of hateful, discouraging comments began circulating on social media, prompting Fury to step in and lay cover fire for his fellow countryman.

“Fantastic fight, mate – unlucky. This is boxing. It happens,” Fury stated via Instagram post. “You win some, you lose some.” He advised Ball to take a break and recover before returning to the gym, calling him a terrific fighter capable of coming back stronger and winning a world title again.

Tyson Fury with a message of support for Nick Ball following the first defeat of his career to Brandon Figueroa 🗣️ A nice touch from Fury 👏🏼 🎬 @Tyson_Fury #BallFigueroa | #TysonFury | #NickBall pic.twitter.com/ebYANJFP9u — IFL TV (@IFLTV) February 8, 2026

The heavyweight sensation then turned his attention towards keyboard warriors, unloading with trademark bluntness, “This one is for all the haters out there and people who have no guts at all to get in a boxing ring and try it. You’re absolutely shameful, embarrassment w***ers. Hating on people who try their best in life. Fury (37) defended Ball by highlighting the level of opposition he faced, dismissing the criticism as hollow before handing the detractors a reality check, daring them to understand the realities of the sport.

He added, “It’s always a cowardly person who will hate on someone who’s trying to do something that they could only dream about doing. Chin up, Nick, all the best.”

Ultimately, for Ball, the night ended in disappointment, but not disgrace. He fell to a proven world-class fighter, in front of his own people, fighting the kind of fight that defines careers rather than ends them. Above all, in boxing, losses don’t always diminish a fighter, and often, they simply reveal the next chapter.

