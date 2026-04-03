Can Tim Tszyu Rebuild and Rise Again? Let’s Find Out Saturday

Key Takeaways for Tszyu vs Nurja

Saturday Fight Detail: Tim Tszyu faces unbeaten Denis Nurja on Saturday, April 4 in Wollongong, Australia, with the bout streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S.

Tim Tszyu faces unbeaten on in Wollongong, Australia, with the bout streaming on starting 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT in the U.S. Rebuilding Continus for Tszyu: After three high-profile losses, Tszyu is evolving his style under new trainer Pedro Diaz to prove he has evolved past his previous mistakes.

After three high-profile losses, Tszyu is evolving his style under new trainer to prove he has evolved past his previous mistakes. Smart Gamble or Banana Peel: This is a “must-win” fight for Tszyu. A dominant victory keeps a rumored summer blockbuster against Errol Spence Jr. alive. A loss would effectively end Tszyu’s run as a top-tier global attraction.

After a meteoric rise to become the WBO World Super Welterweight champion, did Tim Tszyu end up flying too close to the sun?

The likable and rugged Australian son of boxer legend Kostya Tszyu has gone through a rough stretch, losing his title in a bloody war with Sebastian Fundora. Then his reputation took an even greater hit in a devastating knockout loss to Bakhram Mutazaliev.

But Tszyu is far from done, rebranding himself “The Phoenix” as he rises from boxing’s ashes.

The next step on his road back to relevance in the division comes on Saturday in the main event against undefeated challenger Denis Nurja in a PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video card from the WIN Entertainment Centre.

U.S. fans can watch live and free with a Prime membership at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. A 30-day free trial is available for new members.

Where Tim Tszyu Stands Now

Tszyu of Sydney (26-3, 18 KOs) is coming off a series of high-profile setbacks that shifted his status from unstoppable to vulnerable.

Fundora Wars: In March 2024, Tszyu lost a split decision to Sebastian Fundora in a bloody affair after an accidental elbow to the head left Tszyu blinded and bloody in a championship fight he was winning in early rounds. n the July 2025 rematch , Fundora gave Tszyu a drubbing, ending in a seventh-round TKO.

Murtazaliev Disaster: In between the Fundora fights, Tzsyu took a shocking third-round TKO loss to Bakhram Murtazaliev in October 2024.

Ring Rehab: Tzsyu made training changes, dismissing his longtime trainer and uncle Igor Goloubev in favor of Miami-based Pedro Diaz. He Tzsyu made training changes, dismissing his longtime trainer and uncle Igor Goloubev in favor of Miami-based Pedro Diaz. He won an easy touch fight in December, but he hadn’t returned to his devil-may-care, aggressive form.

Tszyu Win Saturday Sets Up Errol Spence Jr. Fight

Tszyu will take on undefeated Denis Nurja of Albania (20-0, 9 KOs). It’s no secret that Tszyu is expected to face former welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. of Desoto, Texas(28-1, 22 KOs) in a summer mega-fight. Spence Jr. has been out of the ring three years since a crushing defeat by Terence Crawford.

Why would Tzsyu risk a loss even in a banana peel fight where he’s heavily favored?

Tszyu has said in interviews that he wanted to get back in the ring, that he’s simply built this way. He my also want to get a little more mileage on his tires working with Diaz. The two have been working on adding more lateral movement, angles, and a more active lead hand.

The fight is reportedly taking place at middleweight, giving Tszyu some leeway to weigh in over his customary 154-pound limit. Will the extra weight make him more durable or slow him down?

If Tszyu struggles with Nurja, his big payday and path back to a world title might vanish like a mirage.

Tim Tszyu: “I Always Put It All On The Line”

Tszyu admitted this week he pretty much fell apart.

“I am putting the wheels back in motion, and I’m coming, and I’m gunning straight back to that number one spot,” insists Tszyu, adding, “Whoever is in the way of that, they’re in danger.

“I always just put it all on the line, and I’m just confident in myself. So, look, of course, everything’s a risk. But you’ve got to put it all on the line. We’re in this sport for a short, minimal amount of time, and you’ve just got to make the most of every opportunity,” explained Tzsyu.

Nurja get it, that he’s the sacrificial lamb here. He said he has a lot of respect for Tzsyu, but he didn’t come to Australia for a vacation.

“I’ve come here to win. I’m used to people talking. I don’t care what they say because I live in the present,” said Nurja.

“We’ll see what happens on Sunday. The win would be a massive step in my career. It would be the culmination of 20 years of training, 20 years of sacrifice. Such a gift for me.”

Undercard Lineup Features Sam Goodman

Prime Video action will feature five fights in total, including a duel of top super bantamweight contenders as Australia’s Sam Goodman (21-1, 8 KOs) takes on Argentina’s Rodrigo Ruiz (23-1, 17 KOs) in a 12-round IBF World Super Bantamweight title eliminator in the co-main event.

Goodman dismissed any chance he’d lose to Ruiz. Similar to his countryman Tim Tszyu, he is in a rebuilding phase after a loss.

“This is my chance to get back to the top, and man, I’m going to take everything from him.He’s a strong fighter but look, there’s levels. On the day I’m going to show I’m the better fighter… I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to taking everything from him.”

Ruiz didn’t denigrate Goodman’s skills, but said he’s coming for a knockout nevertheless.

Rugby star turned aspiring heavyweight contender Nelson Asofa Solomona steps in against Jarrod Wallace in a bout scheduled for four rounds.

Undefeated 2024 Australian Olympian Callum Peters will put his perfect record on the line against fellow unbeaten Delio Mouzinho in eight rounds of middleweight action.

Opening the card is Australian Olympian Paulo Aokuso against veteran Thai contender Kittipong Jian Hao Ho in a 10-round light heavyweight bout.